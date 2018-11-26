×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Davis Cup 2018: Croatia beat defending champions France in last ever final of old format

Arjun
ANALYST
News
15   //    26 Nov 2018, 11:39 IST

The victorious Croatian Davis Cup Team
The victorious Croatian Davis Cup Team

The Davis Cup Final of 2018 pitted the same teams who had squared off against each other in the FIFA World Cup final earlier this year. The outcome was different though; Croatia emerged victorious this time, vanquishing the defending champions France 3-1 overall.

The top-ranked singles player in the final, Marin Cilic, powered Croatia home to a second Davis Cup title overall in the nation's history - the first one had come in 2005. Home court advantage proved to be of little help for France as their players struggled against both their singles opponents.

Cilic beat Pouille 7-6, 6-3, 6-3 and looked completely in control to give the visitors an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match tie.

France had forced a third day of play after Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat the Croatian pair of Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic in the doubles match.

"It's not every day that you become a world champion," the 30-year-old Cilic said after his victory. "For us it's a dream come true, for this nation. You can see the fans are so passionate and they are here enjoying themselves. In Croatia it's going to be incredible too."

Croatia's 3-1 lead meant that the fifth match of the final, between Jo-Wilfired Tsonga and Borna Coric was a dead rubber. The teams mutually agreed to scrap it.

The first day of play saw Coric win his singles rubber against Jeremy Chardy, while Cilic put Croatia 2-0 up by beating Tsonga.

A visibly upset France captain Yannick Noah, who led his nation to Davis Cup glory in 1991 and 1996 and again last year as coach, criticized the changes to the event.

The Davis Cup in its present format is being revamped to an 18-nation World Cup-style event to be held in Madrid in November 2019, with the International Tennis Federation having agreed to a $3 billion, 25-year collaborative partnership with Kosmos, the investment group founded by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

"I said I'm disgusted and upset to his face. It's the truth. It's the way I feel," Noah told reporters while referring to his conversation with ITF president David Haggerty.

It didn't prove to be a fairytale ending for Noah, as he is set to be replaced by Amelie Mauresmo in 2019.

The final pulls the curtains down on the 118-year old tournament with its home and away format; the tournament next year will take place at a neutral venue. It remains to be seen how the new format is accepted by players and fans going into the 2019 tennis season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Davis Cup Marin Cilic Borna Coric
Arjun
ANALYST
Swansong for Davis Cup in its present format
RELATED STORY
Davis Cup: Will the proposed changes bring about the...
RELATED STORY
Old Davis Cup format shines bright in US-Croatia series
RELATED STORY
Croatia eases to 2-0 over France in Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about India's Davis Cup star,...
RELATED STORY
Defending champions France into Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Chardy to open for France against Croatia in Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Cilic stays in control as Croatia wins Davis Cup
RELATED STORY
Croatia through to face France in Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
After soccer final, Croatia plays France again in Davis Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us