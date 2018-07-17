Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 men's players with most number of Grand Slams

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.85K   //    17 Jul 2018, 21:03 IST

2017 ATP 1000 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 8
Federer and Nadal have shared 37 Grand Slams between them

Just a couple of days ago, Novak Djokovic won his 13th Grand Slam by lifting his fourth Wimbledon title at the All England Club in London. He defeated Kevin Anderson, the giant-killer from South Africa, in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 in a little over two hours.

Djokovic's victory announced his comeback in the best way possible. He was struggling with injury and a lot of other issues and had not won a single title for over a year. His win also ended the domination of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who shared the previous six slams amongst themselves.

Winning a Grand Slam is no mean feat. In order to do so, one has to strive hard, both mentally and physically. There are a host of great players, who have won a lot of titles througout their career but have not won a single Grand Slam title.

On the other hand, there are a few players who have dominated for many years and won multiple Grand Slams.

In this article, we take a look at the men players with the most number of Grand Slams.

Note: This list included slams won in the Open Era.

#1 Roger Federer - 20*

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

The Swiss Maestro has remained on top of the list of the most number of Grand Slams won ever since Wimbledon 2009, when he took over Pete Sampras' record of 14 Slams.

He dominated the 2000s, winning 15 slams in that period.

After winning his 17th title at Wimbledon in 2012, he did not win a single Slam till 2017. A lot of people questioned his ability to win another title due to his growing age and his inability to defeat the best players in 5 sets.

However, he made a sensational comeback in 2017 after a six-month hiatus and captured his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open in Melbourne. He did not stop there as he captured the Wimbledon title that year and the Australian Open in 2018 as well.

He is still hungry for more and with the way he is going, we could surely expect him to win another couple of slams before retiring from the sport.

*still active

