Merida Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Elina Avanesyan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Emma Navarro vs Elina Avanesyan

Date: March 1, 2025

Tournament: Merida Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Yucatan Country Club, Merida, Mexico

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Navarro vs Elina Avanesyan preview

Emma Navarro at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Emma Navarro will face Elina Avanesyan in the semifinals of the Merida Open 2025.

After a first-round bye, Navarro beat Petra Martic 6-1, 6-2 in the second round to set up a quarterfinal date with defending champion Zeynep Sonmez. The American turned the tables on her opponent after overcoming a 3-1 deficit to lead 5-3.

While Navarro was stopped from serving out the set by Somnez at that juncture, she broke her rival's serve in the next game to take the set. The American surged to a 5-1 lead in the second set, and even though she dropped her serve while trying to serve out the contest, she broke her opponent's serve in the following game to score a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Avanesyan rallied from a set down to beat Magdalena Frech 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in her opener here. She scored a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round, and was up against Maya Joint in the quarterfinals.

Avanesyan fought from a break down to get back on serve on two occasions in the first set but couldn't do so for the third time, which cost her the set. Even though she dropped her serve twice in the second set, she still came out on top as she broke Joint's serve four times. She completed her comeback in a hurry as she dished out a bagel in the third set to register a 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Emma Navarro vs Elina Avanesyan head-to-head

Navarro leads Avanesyan 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at last year's ASB Classic 6-1, 6-2.

Emma Navarro vs Elina Avanesyan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro







Elina Avanesyan







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Emma Navarro vs Elina Avanesyan prediction

Elina Avanesyan at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aside from a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open, Navarro had struggled elsewhere and had compiled a 2-4 record at other tour events before the Merida Open. This week has been a return to form for her after a disappointing Middle East swing.

She has advanced to the semifinals for the first time this year and has won back-to-back matches for the second time this season. As for Avanesyan, she has made the semifinals for the second time this year following her previous semifinal appearance in Hobart.

After a strong display on serve during the second round, both players struggled with the same in the quarterfinals. Navarro dropped her serve on four occasions, while Avanesyan got broken five times. Nevertheless, they did well during the return games to compensate for it.

Both are looking to advance to the second final of their careers and their first at the WTA 500 level. While Avanesyan has a 3-0 career record against top 10 players, her unbeaten run is likely to end against Navarro, who has looked much sharper this week.

Pick: Emma Navarro to win in three sets.

