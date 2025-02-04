Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz sends adorable message to Emma Navarro after her warm hug with Agassi at charity event

Andre Agassi recently joined Andy Roddick, Emma Navarro, and Jessica Pegula at an exhibition event in Asheville to benefit Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz proudly took notice of her father's philanthropic efforts and expressed her appreciation for Navarro.

On February 2, Agassi, Navarro, Roddick, and Pegula headlined the 'Stars Servin’ Up Love' exhibition event, being joined by stars like Michael Kosta, Pete Wentz, Jeff Probst, and Esai Morales. With 4,000 spectators in attendance, the high-profile event raised over $1 million to assist Western North Carolina in recovering from Hurricane Helene's destruction.

Emma Navarro recently shared an endearing behind-the-scenes look into the entertaining exhibition event, offering a glimpse of her warm hug with Andre Agassi, as well as fun moments with Andy Roddick and Jessica Pegula.

"Had a blast @starsservinuploveasheville helping to support our north carolina neighbors #HurricaneHeleneRelief @jpegula @agassi @michaelkosta," Navarro captioned her Instagram post.

Jaz Agassi reshared Navarro's post and adorably referred to her as the "coolest." She also humorously remarked that the warm hug from her father was actually on her behalf.

"That hug was from me!! You’re the coolest," Jaz commented.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story and comment on Emma Navarro's post

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz also followed Emma Navarro's campaign at the Australian Open, giving a shoutout to the World No. 9 after her hard-fought victory over Peyton Stearns in the first round of the Major.

Following the scare in her tournament opener, Navarro defeated the likes of Ons Jabeur and Daria Kasatkina to reach the quarterfinals, where she suffered a crushing loss to Iga Swiatek.

Andre Agassi reportedly calls Emma Navarro his favorite player in the world

Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi shares his daughter Jaz's admiration for Emma Navarro, as evidenced by his glowing remark for the 23-year-old at a press conference during the charity event in Asheville.

Tennis journalist Myles David took to social media and revealed that Agassi had referred to the World No. 9 as his favorite tennis player in the world.

"Andre Agassi just said Emma Navarro is his most favorite tennis player in the world," David posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Agassi's former coach, Darren Cahill, has expressed similar sentiments about Navarro. During the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Cahill lavished praise on the American's playing style and humility, deeming her his favorite female player on tour.

"She is a delight to watch. Everything about (her); the way she plays, the variation in her game, the slice backhands, the (coming) to the net, being brave in the big moments," Cahill said.

"And her demeanour, her humbleness. Feet on the ground, didn't get too excited when she won a couple of big matches over Osaka and also Gauff. She is my new favourite female player," he added.

Emma Navarro will be in action at the 2025 Qatar Open next, which will commence on February 9.

