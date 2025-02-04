  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz sends adorable message to Emma Navarro after her warm hug with Agassi at charity event

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz sends adorable message to Emma Navarro after her warm hug with Agassi at charity event

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Feb 04, 2025 08:01 GMT
Emma Navarro (L), Andre Agassi with his wife Steffi Graf (R) and their daughter Jaz (inset) (Image Source: Getty; @jazagassi on Instagram)
Emma Navarro (L), Andre Agassi with his wife Steffi Graf (R) and their daughter Jaz (inset) (Image Source: Getty; @jazagassi on Instagram)

Andre Agassi recently joined Andy Roddick, Emma Navarro, and Jessica Pegula at an exhibition event in Asheville to benefit Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz proudly took notice of her father's philanthropic efforts and expressed her appreciation for Navarro.

On February 2, Agassi, Navarro, Roddick, and Pegula headlined the 'Stars Servin’ Up Love' exhibition event, being joined by stars like Michael Kosta, Pete Wentz, Jeff Probst, and Esai Morales. With 4,000 spectators in attendance, the high-profile event raised over $1 million to assist Western North Carolina in recovering from Hurricane Helene's destruction.

Emma Navarro recently shared an endearing behind-the-scenes look into the entertaining exhibition event, offering a glimpse of her warm hug with Andre Agassi, as well as fun moments with Andy Roddick and Jessica Pegula.

also-read-trending Trending
"Had a blast @starsservinuploveasheville helping to support our north carolina neighbors #HurricaneHeleneRelief @jpegula @agassi @michaelkosta," Navarro captioned her Instagram post.

Jaz Agassi reshared Navarro's post and adorably referred to her as the "coolest." She also humorously remarked that the warm hug from her father was actually on her behalf.

"That hug was from me!! You’re the coolest," Jaz commented.
Jaz Agassi&#039;s Instagram story and comment on Emma Navarro&#039;s post
Jaz Agassi's Instagram story and comment on Emma Navarro's post

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz also followed Emma Navarro's campaign at the Australian Open, giving a shoutout to the World No. 9 after her hard-fought victory over Peyton Stearns in the first round of the Major.

Following the scare in her tournament opener, Navarro defeated the likes of Ons Jabeur and Daria Kasatkina to reach the quarterfinals, where she suffered a crushing loss to Iga Swiatek.

Andre Agassi reportedly calls Emma Navarro his favorite player in the world

Andre Agassi - Source: Getty
Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi shares his daughter Jaz's admiration for Emma Navarro, as evidenced by his glowing remark for the 23-year-old at a press conference during the charity event in Asheville.

Tennis journalist Myles David took to social media and revealed that Agassi had referred to the World No. 9 as his favorite tennis player in the world.

"Andre Agassi just said Emma Navarro is his most favorite tennis player in the world," David posted on X.

Interestingly, Agassi's former coach, Darren Cahill, has expressed similar sentiments about Navarro. During the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Cahill lavished praise on the American's playing style and humility, deeming her his favorite female player on tour.

"She is a delight to watch. Everything about (her); the way she plays, the variation in her game, the slice backhands, the (coming) to the net, being brave in the big moments," Cahill said.
"And her demeanour, her humbleness. Feet on the ground, didn't get too excited when she won a couple of big matches over Osaka and also Gauff. She is my new favourite female player," he added.

Emma Navarro will be in action at the 2025 Qatar Open next, which will commence on February 9.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Quick Links

Edited by Urvi Mehra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी