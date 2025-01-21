Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz swells with pride after UNLV's men's tennis team secures dominant win in season opener

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz has displayed her support for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) men's tennis team. The 21-year-old shared her excitement over the Rebels' strong start to the season with an impressive win over Creighton University.

While her older brother Jaden is aiming to become a professional baseball player, Jaz has taken a different path from her parents' and older brother's athletic pursuits by focusing on her passions in dance and fashion while working as a fitness trainer, according to her Instagram bio.

Despite not following tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's footsteps, Jaz has often shown her interest in the sport. The 21-year-old has been following the ongoing Australian Open, even taking note of Emma Navarro's thrilling victory in the first round of the Major.

Jaz Agassi has also shown enthusiasm for the UNLV men's tennis team, which dominated Creighton University 6-1 in their season opener. The Rebels swept the doubles contest and only allowed Creighton one win in singles en route to the commanding victory.

Taking pride in the accomplishment, the 21-year-old celebrated the team's impressive win on social media.

"So proud of these young men!! First one down 🏆," she posted on her Instagram story.

"Jaz plays a little bit of tennis, Jaden not so much" - Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi not introducing their children to the sport

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf made a conscious decision not to introduce tennis into their children's lives. In a 2011 interview with Fox Sports, Agassi candidly described tennis as a "weird" and "lonely" sport, emphasizing the rarity of second-generation players achieving success.

"Tennis? I just think we've had enough, quite honestly. It's a weird sport. We don't see too many second-generation players. For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life," Andre Agassi said. "It's lonely ... no one to talk to, no one to pass the ball to."

Graf disclosed that while Jaz played some tennis, Jaden had explored several sports before settling on baseball. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also shared that both their children had developed an interest in arts and music.

"Jaz plays a little bit of tennis, Jaden not so much, we never really introduced tennis so much into their lives. They've chosen other things that we were surprised with ... they love their arts and music," Graf said. "Jaden tried different sports, soccer and things and ended up with baseball. We nurture their desires and interests."

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz is also very passionate about animals. She recently spent quality time with horses and a baby cow after ringing in 2025 with a snowy skiing trip.

