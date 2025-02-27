Merida Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Petra Martic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Navarro vs Petra Martic

Date: 28 February 2025

Tournament: Merida Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Yucatan Country Club, Merida, Mexico

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Emma Navarro vs Petra Martic preview

Emma Navarro at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

The second round of the Merida Open 2025 presents an intriguing clash between the top seed Emma Navarro and seasoned Croatian veteran Petra Martic. Navarro will look to start the tournament on the right footing whereas Martic will try to carry her momentum in this matchup.

As the tournament's top seed, Navarro received a first-round bye in the 32-player draw. This is her debut at the tournament and she will look to make a strong impression. The American saw an upward trajectory in the latter half of 2024 with strong performances, finishing in the last stages of the Grand Slam.

In the last three Grand Slams, including this year’s Australian Open, she has reached every quarterfinal and even a semifinal at her home Grand Slam. After this year’s Australian Open, she participated in the Middle Eastern swing but failed to execute her skillset. The top seed will look to redeem herself in Mexico and exert her dominance.

On the other hand, Petra Martic, a former top-20 player, brings experience and versatility to the court. The 34-year-old Croatian excels at all types of tennis shots, especially her slices and the variety that break an opponent's rhythm. However, she has been struggling with injuries and will have to perform her best to beat Navarro’s groundstrokes.

Martic earned her spot in the main draw by successfully navigating the qualification rounds without dropping a set. The Croatian secured convincing victories over Lia Karatancheva and Hanna Chang in the qualifiers. In the first round of the main draw, she went past 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens in straight sets. The confidence she carries into the second round will come in handy against the top seed.

Emma Navarro vs Petra Martic head-to-head

Navarro and Martic had played two games before this match, with a head-to-head record of 1-1. The last time they played was in Auckland 2024 in the quarterfinal round, where Emma dominated the 34-year-old Croatian in straight sets.

Emma Navarro vs Petra Martic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro -350 +1.5 (-140) Over 20.5 (-120) Petra Martic +260 -1.5 (+105) Under 20.5 (-118)

Emma Navarro vs Petra Martic prediction

Petra Martic at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Navarro, the top seed, enters the match as a favorite. Her powerful baseline game and the work she has put into her court coverage is coming into display since last year. Being the only top 10 player in the tournament will even add more responsibility to her shoulders to win the match and challenge for the title.

However, Martic on the other side can pull some tricks out of her bag. Her slicing and net game can trouble the American if she has not done her homework.

The battle between Navarro's consistency and Martic’s variety is the key to winning the match for either of them. Martic cannot recover in the game if her American opponent dictates the game flow with minimal unforced errors. Her best chance is to make use of her experience to break Navarro’s rhythm and make her go out of her comfort zone.

Given Navarro’s superior skillset and the age of the players will also play a major factor in the match-up. Considering all the aspects the American should comfortably see through to the next round of the tournament.

Pick: Emma Navarro to win in straight sets.

