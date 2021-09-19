Metz 2021: Andy Murray vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction | Moselle Open

Match details

Fixture: (6) Ugo Humbert vs (WC) Andy Murray

Date: 21 September 2021

Tournament: Moselle Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Metz, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray vs Ugo Humbert preview

The first round of the 2021 Moselle Open will see a blockbuster clash between former World No. 1 Andy Murray and home favorite Ugo Humbert on Tuesday.

Murray last played at the US Open, where he lost an epic five-set match against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round. But the Scot had plenty of positives to take away from his performance and the manner in which he was able to push one of the best players in the world to the brink.

Ugo Humbert is the 6th seed at the Moselle Open

Ugo Humbert, on the other hand, has been going through a slump ever since capturing the Halle title earlier this year.

Humbert has won just two matches in his last five tournaments, and will be desperate to turn over a new leaf at his home tournament. The Frenchman possesses a power-packed game that is tailor-made for hardcourts, and could pose more than a few problems for Murray.

Andy Murray vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Andy Murray leads Ugo Humbert in their current head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. Murray took a three-set win in their only prior meeting, which came at Antwerp in 2019.

Andy Murray vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Andy Murray will enter this contest as the underdog.

Neither of the two men has played their best tennis in the lead-up to the tournament. But given their overall performance this season, Ugo Humbert will be a slight favorite heading into this contest.

The youngster possesses a big serve and also likes to go after his groundstrokes to set himself up early in the rallies. He will look to take control of the match on Tuesday, and the onus will be on Andy Murray to stop him from doing that.

During his prime years, Murray could outlast most players on tour. But the 34-year-old is far from his peak physical condition right now, and will need to find a way to be aggressive himself and win quick points.

Murray did come to the net a lot in his match at the US Open, which is something that could come in handy against Humbert as well.

All things considered, the Scot has a big chance at scoring an upset win over an out-of-sorts opponent. A tight two-set win is the best shot for Murray, as his younger opponent would be at a distinct advantage as the match wears on.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in two tight sets.

