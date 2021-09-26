Metz 2021: Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head & prediction | Moselle Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Hubert Hurkacz vs (2) Pablo Carreno Busta

Date: 26 September 2021

Tournament: Moselle Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Metz, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €419,470

Match timing: 3.30 pm local time, 1.30 pm GMT, 9.30 am EST, 7 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Top seed Hubert Hurkacz takes on second seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the 2021 Moselle Open in Metz on Sunday.

Hurkacz is having the best season of his career so far. After kicking things off with a title in Delray Beach, the Pole went on to win the biggest title of his career at the Miami Masters.

Hurkacz then reached the semifinal of a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon. With wins over the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev and Roger Federer under his belt, the 24-year-old reached a career-high ranking of World No. 11 earlier this year.

He is yet to drop a set in Metz so far, getting past Lucas Pouille, Andy Murray and Peter Gojowczyk comfortably to reach the final.

Pablo Carreno Busta at the Tokyo Olympics

Carreno Busta himself, meanwhile, is also in the middle of a strong run of form. The 30-year-old won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August, defeating Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic along the way. He is currently ranked No. 16 in the world, having won titles in Marbella and Hamburg already this year.

Carreno Busta has made it to the final in Metz after navigating past a tricky draw. He defeated Mikael Ymer in the second round before getting past Holger Rune in three sets. The Spaniard then defeated local favorite Gael Monfils 7-5, 7-6(8) in the semifinal on Saturday.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

The final in Metz is the second encounter between the two players, and Pablo Carreno Busta currently leads the head-to-head 1-0 over Hubert Hurkacz.

Carreno Busta defeated the Pole 7-6(6), 7-6(3) in the third round at the Western & Southern Open earlier this year.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Based on recent form, this match should be evenly contested. However, Hubert Hurkacz's prowess on indoor hardcourt might give him a slight advantage.

The Pole's consistent baseline game is particularly well-suited to quicker surfaces. He can also use his strong serve and net skills to take time away from his opponents, the way he did in the semifinal against Gojowczyk.

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Rotterdam Open

Pablo Carreno Busta, on the other hand, has a much more defensive style of play. His most reliable trait on quicker surfaces is his ability to redirect pace, which should come in handy against the power of his opponent.

Hurkacz will look to hit through the Spaniard's defense and concede as few points as possible on serve. Given his recent showings on the quick courts, the 24-year-old looks likely to edge what could be a tight final.

Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in three sets.

