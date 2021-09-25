Metz 2021: Hubert Hurkacz vs Peter Gojowczyk preview, head-to-head & prediction | Moselle Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Hubert Hurkacz vs (Q) Peter Gojowczyk

Date: 25 September 2021

Tournament: Moselle Open 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Metz, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Hubert Hurkacz vs Peter Gojowczyk preview

Top seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the semifinals of the 2021 Moselle Open in Metz on Saturday.

The Pole has had a landmark year. He won the first Masters 1000 title of his career in Miami, where he defeated the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Jannik Sinner. The 24-year-old then went on to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon, defeating Roger Federer en route.

Hurkacz has continued to put up some consistent results since then, which has propelled him up to a career-high ranking of World No. 11.

He has looked in fine form in Metz, defeating Lucas Pouille in straight sets in the second round, before breezing past wildcard Andy Murray 7-6(4), 6-3.

Peter Gojowczyk at the 2021 US Open

Gojowczyk has also posted some consistent results recently. The German reached the third round in Atlanta and then made the fourth round at the US Open after coming through qualifying. He defeated Ugo Humbert and Dusan Lajovic before coming up short in five sets against Carlos Alcaraz in New York.

The 32-year-old has come through a few tough encounters in Metz. He defeated Antoine Hoang in three sets in his opener before upsetting Karen Khachanov in straight sets. He once again needed three sets to overcome Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Peter Gojowczyk head-to-head

The semi-final in Metz will be the second match between the two players, with Hubert Hurkacz leading the head-to-head 1-0 over Peter Gojowczyk.

Hurkacz defeated the World No. 101 in straight sets in the first round of the 2020 US Open.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Peter Gojowczyk prediction

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Miami Open

Hubert Hurkacz, who is on the hunt for a place in the Nitto ATP Finals, is the clear favorite in this encounter. The Pole bases his game around a powerful serve and solid backhand. He enjoys playing in quicker conditions and the courts in Metz have suited his style of play.

Peter Gojowczyk also has a power-packed game and the German is capable of finding the lines on a regular basis when on song. He does, however, struggle to keep up with his opponents in long rallies and has a tendency to break down.

The match should largely be on Hurkacz's racket considering the form he has shown this week. Barring any major lapses, he should be able to comfortably move into the final.

Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

