Metz 2021: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction | Moselle Open

Hubert Hurkacz will lead the field in the 23rd edition of the 2021 Moselle Open, scheduled to be played in Arènes de Metz, France between 20-26 September.

The Pole will be joined by in-form players including Karen Khachanov and Pablo Carreno Busta as well as a slew of Frenchmen led by Gael Monfils and Ugo Humbert.

With main draw action set to begin Monday, here is a look at some of the top names in the fray.

Top half: Andy Murray, Ugo Humbert and Karen Khachanov look to topple top seed Hubert Hurkacz

Andy Murray took a wildcard ino the main draw.

Seeded players: [1] Hubert Hurkacz, [4] Alex de Minaur, [6] Ugo Humbert, [7] Karen Khahcnov

Expected semifinal: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alex de Minaur

Dark horse: Andy Murray

Top seed Hubert Hurkacz will open his campaign against either home favorite and 2016 champion Lucas Pouille or a qualifier. Hurkacz has been in top form this season, having secured two ATP hardcourt titles - including his first at the Masters 1000 level in Miami. The Pole will likely have enough in his arsenal to book a spot in the quarters.

Ugo Humbert, the sixth seed, faces a tough opener against former World No. 1 Andy Murray. Humbert has struggled for form this season and could well end up being one of the early casualties in the draw, especially if Murray produces a similar display as his US Open first-round.

The winner of this match should have enough momentum to make the last-eight, with only the big-serving Vasek Pospisil standing in their way.

Karen Khachanov has landed in a relatively open section of the draw.

Elsewhere in this half, Alex de Minaur and Olympic silver medalist Karen Khachnov find themselves on a collision course.

While De Minaur has a relatively simple path to the last eight, Khachanov will likely face some resistance from former finalist Richard Gasquet in the Round of 16. The Russian, however, has played some great tennis since his run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, and will be eyeing another deep run here.

Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz def. Karen Khachanov

Bottom half: Gael Monfils and Pablo Carreno Busta lead a half packed with dangerous floaters

Pablo Carreno Busta is the highest seed in the bottom half.

Seeded players: [2] Pablo Carreno Busta, [3] Gael Monfils, [5] Lorenzo Sonego, [8] Nikoloz Basilashvili

Expected semifinal: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Gael Monfils

Dark horse: Jeremy Chardy

Pablo Carreno Busta enters this tournament looking to move past his disappointing first-round exit at the US Open. The Spaniard, however, could find himself up against a resurgent Jeremy Chardy in his opening match.

Chardy has made quite a few impressive runs at ATP 250 and 500 events this year, in the process returning to the top 50 of the world rankings. He will also have the backing of the home crowd and will fancy his chances of scoring an uspet or two.

If the seeds hold, awaiting the winner of the likely Carreno Busta-Chardy matchup will be Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. The 26-year-old does need to be wary of the likes of Marton Fucsovics and Alexei Popyrin, but he has been in good form lately and should be able to come through.

Gael Monfils took home the trophy in 2009

For seventh seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, the path to the quarters is also filled with several dangerous floaters. If the Georgian comes through his opener against Italy's Gianluca Mager, he could run into either 2018 champion Gilles Simon or the crafty Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Another former champion - 2009 winner Gael Monfils - anchors the last section of the bottom half. The Frenchman, who seemed to have rediscovered some of his form in New York, is likely to face Marco Cecchinato in the second round.

If he gets past that encounter, Monfils should be a favorite to make the semifinals.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta def. Gael Monfils

Prediction for the final

Hubert Hurkacz def. Pablo Carreno Busta

Edited by Musab Abid