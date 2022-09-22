Metz 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Moselle Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Stan Wawrinka.

Date: September 22, 2022.

Tournament: Moselle Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Metz, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open.

After a first-round bye, top seed Daniil Medvedev will take on three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round of the 2022 Moselle Open.

Despite some solid results, it has been a tough year for Medvedev. He came quite close to winning the Australian Open, but Rafael Nadal staged a comeback to claim the title. He lost to the Spaniard yet again in the semifinals of the Mexican Open after that but managed to clinch the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in Acapulco.

After an early exit from Indian Wells, he made it to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. He was sidelined for a couple of months after undergoing surgery to treat hernia. The 26-year old lost to Richard Gasquet in his comeback match at the Geneva Open, but still made it to the fourth round of the French Open later on.

Medvedev reached a couple of finals during the grasscourt swing, but wasn't allowed to compete at Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players imposed by the All-England Club.

Upon his return to the tour, he won his first title of the year at the Los Cabos Open. He lost to Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the Canadian Open, but rebounded after making the semifinals in Cincinnati the following week.

Medvedev arrived at the US Open as the defending champion, but lost to Kyrgios yet again in the fourth round. As a result, he surrendered his No. 1 ranking to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Stan Wawrinka at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Stan Wawrinka defeated Laslo Djere and Zsombor Piros in the qualifying round to seal his place in the main draw of the Moselle Open. The Swiss was up against Joao Sousa in the first round.

The opening set was closely contested, with the duo defending their serves quite well and not managing to grab any service breaks. Wawrinka was flawless in the ensuing tiebreak, losing just one point to win it and put himself in the lead. The second set was fairly one-sided, with the three-time Major champion running away with the last five games of the match to win 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

Medvedev leads Wawrinka 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Swiss won their previous encounter in the fourth round of the 2020 Australian Open in five sets. This will be their first meeting outside of a Grand Slam.

Daniil Medvedev vs odds

Player Moneyline Total Games Daniil Medvedev -800 Over 20.5 (-135) Stan Wawrinka +450 Under 20.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from Draftkings Sportsbook.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Los Cabos Open.

Wawrinka played a pretty solid match against Sousa in the first round, though there's still room for some improvement. His court coverage leaves a lot to be desired, especially if he's being made to run from one corner to the other.

While he served and returned well against Sousa, he might not be able to find similar success against higher-ranked players. Medvedev's a prime example of that and he could put the Swiss under immense pressure in his own service games.

Wawrinka displayed some brilliant shotmaking in the first round against Sousa. Medvedev's game might not be esthetically pleasing, but he knows how to get the job done efficiently. The Russian should be able to handle whatever his opponent throws at him to come out on top.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far