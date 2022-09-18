Metz 2022: Dominic Thiem vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Moselle Open

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Dominic Thiem vs (WC) Richard Gasquet.

Tournament: Moselle Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Metz, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports.

Dominic Thiem vs Richard Gasquet preview

Dominic Thiem at the 2022 US Open.

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem will lock horns with Richard Gasquet in the first round of the 2022 Moselle Open.

Thiem returned from an injury hiatus in late March this year. However, his comeback was off to a poor start as he lost in the first round of all seven tournaments he entered. Following his exit from the French Open, he competed in a Challenger event and finally won a match, but lost in the second round.

He decided to skip Wimbledon and instead participated in a few clay tournaments after the grasscourt Major concluded. He performed well in those, reaching the quarterfinals in Bastad and Kitzbuhel while making it to the semifinals in Gstaad. The Austrian was set to play at the Western & Southern Open, but an illness forced him to withdraw from the tournament.

Thiem then competed at the Winston-Salem Open, where he made it to the third round. He participated in the US Open for the first time since winning the title in 2020, but lost in the opening round to Pablo Carreno Busta. The 29-year-old has now notched up his best result of the season by reaching the final of the Rennes Challenger.

Thiem will take on Ugo Humbert in the final on Sunday evening.

Richard Gasquet at the 2022 US Open.

Veteran Richard Gasquet is still giving youngsters on the ATP tour a run for their money. His best result this year has been a semifinal showing at the Geneva Open, which included a win over Daniil Medvedev.

Gasquet has also reached the quarterfinals of four different tournaments this year. He lost in the second round of the Australian Open and the French Open, but made it to the third round of Wimbledon and the US Open. The 36-year-old lost to Rafael Nadal for the 18th time when they recently clashed at the season's final Grand Slam.

Gasquet is a former finalist at the Moselle Open, reaching the title round way back in 2004. It was also his maiden ATP final. He lost to compatriot Jerome Haehnel in two close sets.

Dominic Thiem vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

Gasquet leads Thiem 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Austrian won their previous encounter at the 2019 China Open in straight sets.

Dominic Thiem vs Richard Gasquet odds

Dominic Thiem vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Dominic Thiem at the 2022 Winston-Salem Open.

While Gasquet's overall season has been better, Thiem seems to have rediscovered his form heading into this fixture. The Austrian will be feeling confident following his run to the final in Rennes.

Both players are known for their one-handed backhands, which they use to strike some stunning winners. Thiem has performed at a decent level this past week, and while there are still a few kinks to iron out, he's on the right track. He needs to find the right balance between consistency and power in his groundstrokes, as he has been compromising one for the other.

Gasquet is a great player to test Thiem's current level. The Frenchman's versatility on the court will put his younger opponent through the grind. If the 36-year-old can get a handle on his occasionally erratic forehand, he might walk away as the victor.

This is a match that could swing either way. Thiem will be eager to continue the momentum he has amassed, so expect him to step up his game at crucial moments to grab the win.

Pick: Dominic Thiem to win in three sets.

