Metz 2022 Final: Alexander Bublik vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Moselle Open

Fixture: (7) Alexander Bublik vs Lorenzo Sonego.

Date: September 25, 2022.

Tournament: Moselle Open 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Metz, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €534,555.

Match timing: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST, 1:30pm GMT and 7pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports.

Alexander Bublik vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Alexander Bublik at the Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Glasgow

Seventh seed Alexander Bublik will take on Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the final of the 2022 Moselle Open in Metz.

The Kazakh has been impressive throughout the entire tournament and has notched up wins against many highly-rated players, including the likes of Holger Rune in the quarterfinals and Stan Wawrinka in the semifinals.

In his semifinal clash against the former World No. 3, Bublik did have to do much as Wawrinka retired from the match after a mere three games played. Bublik has already won one title in 2022 in Montepellier, and on Sunday, he will have a shot at winning the second title of his career.

Sonego has too been quite strong at Metz this year, taking out the likes of Aslan Karatsev, Gilles Simon and Sebastian Korda to reach the finals.

In the semifinals, he took on defending champion and second seed Hubert Hurkacz. In a tight first set, the Italian was just able to play a little bit more aggressively than his opponent and won the set in the tiebreaker. He went on to outserve Hurkacz in the second set to take the match in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-4 to reach his third ATP final.

Alexander Bublik vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to head

The duo have faced each other three times on the tour, with Sonego coming out on top each time. They faced off at the 2020 French Open, the 2020 Paris Masters and the 2021 Eastbourne International, all of which were straight set victories for the Italian. Sonego leads the head-to-head 3-0.

Alexander Bublik vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Total Games Alexander Bublik -105 -120 -135 (3 sets) Lorenzo Sonego -115 -115 -105 (2 sets)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Bublik vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

The Kazakh has been pushed to three sets in every match at the event barring the semifinals, but has held his nerves to come out with a win and advance to the finals. There is an element of fatigue that might play a role in him getting the title, which would have been even more decisive had he played a full match on Saturday.

Bublik is known for his flamboyant game, which relies heavily on his massive serve. While Sonego has evolved into a more consistent player on the tour, he is just as aggressive as Bublik. He possesses more consistency from the baseline and also has a more reliable serve when compared to his opponent.

It will be an entertaining matchup for the fans without question, with the Italian going into the match as the favorite based on recent form.

Pick: Sonego in straight sets.

