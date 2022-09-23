Metz 2022: Holger Rune vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Moselle Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Holger Rune vs (7) Alexander Bublik.

Date: September 23, 2022.

Tournament: Moselle Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Metz, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €534,555.

Match timing: Approx. 7:30 pm local time, 5:30 pm GMT, 1:30 pm EST and 11 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports.

Holger Rune vs Alexander Bublik preview

Holger Rune at the 2022 US Open.

Holger Rune and Alexander Bublik are set to face off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Moselle Open on Friday.

After an opening-round bye, Rune was up against Benjamin Bonzi in the second round. The teenager got off to a strong start as he bagged an early break to go 3-1 up. The Frenchman was unable to recover from this deficit as his opponent went on to take the first set quite easily.

Rune continued to play at a high level as he broke Bonzi's serve twice to lead 4-1 in the second set. However, the 26-year-old was unable to continue after this and had to retire due to injury. The Dane won the match 6-4, 4-1, ret. to progress to the last eight.

Rune has now made it to the quarterfinals for the first time since reaching this stage at the French Open three months ago.

Alexander Bublik at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Alexander Bublik kicked off his Moselle Open challenge with a tough three-set victory over Evan Furness in the first round. He took on World No. 51 Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round.

Bublik snagged a break in the ninth game of the first set to lead 5-4. He then served for the opener and even held four set points, but Ruusuvuori managed to break right back to tie the score. The 23-year-old eventually came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to clinch the first set.

Ruusuvuori bagged an early break in the second set to lead 2-1, but Bublik managed to level the score immediately. The Kazakh managed to break his opponent's serve in the final game of the set to claim it and push the match to a decider.

Bublik jumped to a 4-1 lead in the final set and maintained this buffer to win the match 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-3.

Holger Rune vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune +120 -1.5 (+260) Over 22.5 (-145) Alexander Bublik -155 +1.5 (-400) Under 22.5 (+100)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Holger Rune at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Rune played a pretty decent match in the previous round, but since his opponent wasn't fully fit, it was tough to assess his level. Bublik, on the other hand, has been involved in lengthy three-set slugfests, but managed to come out on top.

Bublik's serve is usually a great asset. But while he hit 13 aces against Ruusuvuori in the second round, he also threw in nine double faults. He had the opportunity to wrap up the match in straight sets, but let the opening set slip from his grasp.

Rune performed well in all aspects of the game to get past Bonzi. Against the Kazakh, the teenager's main focus will be on neutralizing his opponent's big serve. Bublik's inconsistency might give the Dane a slight advantage.

Rune's form over the last few months has been dismal, so this is a great opportunity for him to notch up a good result.

Bublik's game, however, works quite well on indoor hardcourts. He has already won a title on the surface this year and has reached another final on it in the past. The Kazakh should prove too strong for his younger opponent.

Pick: Alexander Bublik to win in three sets.

