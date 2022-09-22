Metz 2022: Holger Rune vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Moselle Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Holger Rune vs Benjamin Bonzi.

Date: September 22, 2022.

Tournament: Moselle Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Metz, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports.

Holger Rune vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

Holger Rune at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

After a first-round bye, fourth seed Holger Rune will square off against Benjamin Bonzi in the second round of the 2022 Moselle Open on Thursday.

After some impressive results in the first half of the season, Rune has struggled to string together some wins over the past few months. The teenager also had a rough start to the season, winning just four matches until mid-April. He then claimed his maiden ATP title at the BMW Open, even defeating Alexander Zverev along the way.

Rune continued his good run of form at the Lyon Open, where he made it to the semifinals. The youngster reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open. He also defeated last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

However, Rune has been going through a rough patch ever since. He failed to cross the opening hurdle in his next six tournaments. He finally won a match at the Citi Open by defeating Benoit Paire in the first round, but lost to J.J. Wolf in the next round.

Rune got past Fabio Fognini in the first round of the Canadian Open, but was defeated by Pablo Carreno Busta in the following round. The teenager lost to Cameron Norrie in the opening round in Cincinnati. He kicked off his US Open campaign with a win over Peter Gojowczyk.

John Isner, his second-round opponent, withdrew prior to the match due to an injury. Rune faced Norrie in the third round, but was defeated by the Brit yet again.

Holger Rune @holgerrune2003 first round Thursday, Finishing the day with some ultra clean forehandsfirst round Thursday, @MoselleOpen Finishing the day with some ultra clean forehands 😜 first round Thursday, @MoselleOpen https://t.co/bfIylVjBEo

Benjamin Bonzi at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Benjamin Bonzi was up against compatriot Ugo Humbert in the first round of the Moselle Open. The 26-year old put his opponent under constant pressure on his serve right from the start. It worked out quite well for him as he reeled off five games in a row from 2-1 to take the set.

Humbert found his groove in the second set as he jumped to a 4-1 lead. After another couple of games, he snagged another break of serve to clinch the set. Bonzi drew first blood in the deciding set to go up a break for a 2-0 lead. Following a hold of serve by his opponent, he bagged the next four games to win the match 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Holger Rune vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune Benjamin Bonzi

Odds will be added once they're available.

Holger Rune vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Holger Rune at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Bonzi played at a pretty decent level against Humbert in the first round. He won a high percentage of his first serve points and consistently made inroads on his opponent's serve, going 5/13 on break points. He will be pleased with his performance, especially after losing all three of his matches during last week's Davis Cup.

Rune has racked up more losses than wins recently and will be hoping for better results as the season winds down. The teenager's aggressive shotmaking tends to be wayward at times, which puts him on the backfoot frequently. A little more caution and careful point construction could easily offset that and the Dane will look to play more mindfully against the Frenchman.

Both players have been far from their best recently and a deep run here will certainly boost their morale. Given their ups and downs, the match could swing either way. If Rune manages to play like he did earlier in the season, he should be able to win this contest easily. Otherwise, it's game, set and match for Bonzi.

Pick: Benjamin Bonzi to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far