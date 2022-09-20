Metz 2022: Lorenzo Musetti vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Moselle Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Lorenzo Musetti vs Sebastian Korda.

Tournament: Moselle Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Metz, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Sebastian Korda preview

Lorenzo Musetti at the Hamburg European Open 2022.

After an opening-round bye, third seed Lorenzo Musetti will square off against World No. 49 Sebastian Korda in the second round of the 2022 Moselle Open.

Musetti started the season with consecutive first-round exits from the Adelaide International and the Australian Open. He turned things around by reaching the quarterfinals in Pune and Rotterdam. The Italian was unable to maintain this momentum as he lost early in his next three tournaments.

Musetti began the clay swing with a quarterfinal showing in Morocco. He then reached the third round in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid, but crashed out of the French Open in the first round. His woes continued during the grass season as he failed to win a single match on the surface.

Musetti returned to compete on clay after Wimbledon and won his maiden career title at the Hamburg European Open. He defeated the in-form Carlos Alcaraz in the final. While he didn't win a match on hardcourt in the lead-up to the US Open, he still managed to reach the third round of the season's final Grand Slam.

We Are Tennis France @WeAreTennisFR Le joli geste de Lorenzo Musetti à l'entraînement au @moselleopen Le joli geste de Lorenzo Musetti à l'entraînement au @moselleopen 👌 https://t.co/B99gA1DkbA

Sebastian Korda at the 2022 US Open.

Sebastian Korda kicked off his campaign at the Moselle Open against Hugo Gaston in the first round. He snagged an early break to lead 2-0, but his opponent fought back to level the score. The American then reeled off the last three games of the set to clinch the opener.

Both players had a few breakpoint chances throughout the second set, but neither managed to convert. With Korda serving to stay in the set at 6-5, Gaston had a couple of set points on his serve, but was unable to close it out. This proved to be costly for him as the American played a near-perfect tie-break to win the match 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Korda's ranking has slipped a bit over the last couple of months and he'll be aiming for a good run here to move up the rankings.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Musetti leads Korda 2-1 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Madrid Open in straight sets. However, both of the Italian's wins have come on clay, while Korda won their only match on hardcourt.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lorenzo Musetti +190 -1.5 (+375) Over 22.5 (-105) Sebastian Korda -250 +1.5 (+650) Under 22.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Sebastian Korda preview

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 US Open.

Both have had their share of ups and downs this year, though Musetti's season has been better than Korda's.

The American got off to a good start here and was quite solid against Gaston in the first round. He served and returned well and remained calm under pressure by saving set points to finish the match in straight sets.

Musetti's one-handed backhand is a force to be reckoned with, but only if he's able to execute the shot perfectly. Korda seems to be more consistent from the back of the court, which will give him the upper hand in the rallies.

Both players are capable of serving quite well, but at times fail to utilize the shot perfectly.

Musetti won their previous encounter in Madrid this year quite easily, though Korda is miles better on hardcourt than he is on clay. Expect the American to turn the tables on his opponent this time around.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far