Metz 2022: Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Gaston preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Moselle Open

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Gaston.

Tournament: Moselle Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Metz, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports.

Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Gaston preview

Sebastian Korda at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Sebastian Korda and Hugo Gaston are set to face off in the first round of the 2022 Moselle Open.

Korda has racked up a 23-17 record for the season so far. He made his debut at the Australian Open at the start of the year and made it to the third round. He followed it up with a quarterfinal appearance at the Delray Beach Open. The 22-year-old failed to progress beyond the third round at Indian Wells and Miami Open.

His best result during the clay season was a semifinal showing in Estoril. His campaign on the red dirt ended with a third-round loss at the French Open against Carlos Alcaraz. An injury forced him to skip Wimbledon, but he returned in time for the hardcourt swing.

Following an early exit from the Atlanta Open, Korda reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open. He continued his good run in Cincinnati, where he made it to the third round. However, he fell in the second round of the US Open, going down to Tommy Paul in five sets.

Hugo Gaston at the 2022 French Open.

With a 10-17 record on the ATP tour, Hugo Gaston's had a hard time this year. After frequent early exits at the start of the season, he had a decent run at the Miami Open where he made it to the third round. The 21-year-old's fortunes didn't change after that as he suffered another couple of early losses.

It wasn't until the French Open that Gaston won consecutive matches once again. He reached the third round in Paris, where he lost to Holger Rune. He saw some more success in his next tournament, the Libema Open, as he made the last eight there. However, the Frenchman was knocked out of Wimbledon in the second round.

Following a second-round exit from the Swedish Open, Gaston lost in the opening round of his next four tournaments, including the US Open. He recently competed in a Challenger tournament and made it to the semifinals, losing to Dominic Thiem.

Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Gaston

Korda leads Gaston 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter, which took place at the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals.

Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Gaston odds

Although Gaston's season has been rather underwhelming so far, he's still a fierce competitor. He's known to frequently utilize drop shots, which he executes brilliantly most of the time. The Frenchman's brand of tennis often confounds his opponents, keeping them on their toes.

Korda's got a pretty decent serve and hits his groundstrokes with considerably more power than Gaston. He'll look to dictate the proceedings from the back of the court, but might find it tough to do so as his opponent won't let him settle into a set rhythm.

Gaston also utilizes his lefty serve to great effect, which helps him set up a perfect one-two punch combo. Consistency has been an issue for the 21-year-old, and he hasn't won a match on the ATP tour for a while now. So unless he raises his level by a huge margin, it's hard to see him getting past Korda.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.

