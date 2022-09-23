Metz 2022: Stan Wawrinka vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Moselle Open

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Stan Wawrinka vs Mikael Ymer

Date: September 23, 2022

Tournament: Moselle Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Metz, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports

Stan Wawrinka vs Mikael Ymer preview

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will square off against Swedish No. 1 Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Moselle Open on Friday.

Stan Wawrinka has incurred a win-loss record of 5-9 in the main draw of the tour this season. However, after numerous first-round losses throughout the year and an unfortunate US Open first-round exit which saw him retire after falling two sets down, the 2016 US Open champion has managed a clean sweep in Metz.

Wawrinka, who has slipped to World No. 284 in the rankings, had to go through the qualifiers to enter the main draw of the tournament. He defeated Laslo Djere, Zsombor Piros, Joao Sousa and, most recently, put on a resilient display and pulled off a huge upset to score his first top-10 win in two years by dismissing the No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev in a three-set thriller in the second round of the tournament. The former World No. 3, who was leading in the third set 3-0, with two break points to extend the lead to 4-0, was challenged by the former World No. 1 as he fought back to level the third set at 3-3. Wawrinka, however, did not give in and scored another break to seal the victory 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-3.

Swisstennisplayer @swisstennisplay



Im Virtelfinal trifft er auf Mikael Ymer



#SupportTheSwiss #ATPMetz Stan Wawrinka schlägt Daniel Medvedev und feiert sein grössten Sieg seit seinem ComebackIm Virtelfinal trifft er auf Mikael Ymer Stan Wawrinka schlägt Daniel Medvedev und feiert sein grössten Sieg seit seinem ComebackIm Virtelfinal trifft er auf Mikael Ymer#SupportTheSwiss #ATPMetz https://t.co/87U3c4GgmA

World No. 100 Mikael Ymer, meanwhile, has also made a solid start to his run in the French city in a year filled with mixed results. The Swede put in clinical performances with straight-sets triumphs in both his encounters. He claimed victories against two home-hopes – Frenchmen Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-3 in the second round and No. 8 seed Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-0 in the opening round.

The 24-year-old has obtained significant results at the Citi Open and the Montpellier Open, where he reached the semifinals, as well as the Adelaide International 1 where he made the quarterfinals. He has a win-loss record of 17-14 in the main draws of the tour.

Stan Wawrinka vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

The quarterfinals of the Moselle Open will mark the first clash between Wawrinka and Ymer. Their head-to-head record thus stands at 0-0.

Stan Wawrinka vs Mikael Ymer odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Stan Wawrinka -125 -0.5 (-120) Over 22.5 (-125) Mikael Ymer +100 +0.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-110)

Wawrinka vs Mikael Ymer prediction

Wawrinka has maintained formidable form in France

Although ranked outside the top 200, Stan Wawrinka will have an edge over the young Swede.

The former World No. 3 has maintained formidable form in France, scoring four wins in a row on the back of a mere three victories over the rest of the season. He has been serving and returning well and has shown no weaknesses this week.

José Morgado @josemorgado



It's been a big week for him and looks like playing the qualies was a great idea...



Stan The Man is surely not done yet. 37yo Stan Wawrinka gets his best win in years, beating #4 Daniil Medvedev, top seed in Metz, 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-3 to reach the QFs.It's been a big week for him and looks like playing the qualies was a great idea...Stan The Man is surely not done yet. https://t.co/QiSqHUXD8z

Ymer is an unorthodox counterpuncher with a decent baseline game. He possesses no particular weapon, but looks to score victories based purely on making consistent returns and mistakes by the opponents.

His strategy, however, will likely not bear fruit against an aggressive player with a demolishing backhand like Wawrinka. The former World No. 3 should be able to progress to his first semifinal of the season.

Pick: Wawrinka to win in three sets.

