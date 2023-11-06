Metz 2023 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Dominic Thiem vs Matteo Martineau | Moselle Open

The first day of main draw action at the 2023 Moselle Open in Metz will feature seven first-round matches. Two seeds, four qualifiers and a lucky loser will be in action at the ATP 250 event.

In one of two tournaments before the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next week, Holger Rune leads a strong field that includes the likes of Hubert Hurkacz, Alex de Minaur and Karen Khachanov.

While none of them will be in action on Monday, there will be no shortage of star power, with two Grand Slam champions due to grace the court. So, without further ado, here's a look at how the following four first-round matches in Metz could pan out on Monday:

#1 Dominic Thiem vs Matteo Martineau

Matteo Martineau

The unseeded Dominic Thiem takes on lucky loser Matteo Martineau in his Metz opener.

The 95th-ranked Thiem has won 18 of his 41 matches in 2023 and is coming off a second-round exit to Holger Rune in Paris last week. Meanwhile, World No. 299 Martineau is making his ATP Tour debut.

Obviously, this is the pair's first meeting, but expect the 2020 US Open champion to reign supreme.

Pick: Thiem in straight sets

#2 Stan Wawrinka vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Stan Wawrinka

Eighth-seeded Stan Wawrinka locks horns with unseeded Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles for a place in the Metz second round.

World No. 53 Wawrinka is 26-22 on the season and is coming off a first-round loss in Paris. Meanwhile, the 81st-ranked Zapata Miralles has won 18 of his 42 matches in 2023.

This is a first-time meeting, but expect three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka to prevail.

Pick: Wawrinka in straight sets

#3 Lorenzo Sonego vs Marcos Giron

Lorenzo Sonego

Sixth seed Lorenzo Sonego takes on unseeded American Marcos Giron for a place in the Metz second round.

The 49th-ranked Sonego is 27-28 in 2023, coming off a second-round loss in Vienna. Meanwhile, world no. 59 Giron sports a similar season record, 24-28, coming off a first-round loss in Paris.

This is another first-time meeting, but expect Giron to take the win.

Pick: Giron in three sets

#4 Botic van de Zandschulp vs Luca Van Assche

Botic van de Zandschulp

In an all-unseeded opening-round tussle in Metz, Botic van de Zandschulp plays Frenchman Luca Van Assche.

World No. 51 Zandschulp is 22-24 in 2023, coming off a third-round loss in Paris. Meanwhile, the 70th-ranked Van Assche has won only eight times in 24 matches on the season and lost in the first round in Paris.

Expect Zandschulp to win this first-round clash.

Pick: Zandschulp in straight sets