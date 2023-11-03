Metz 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more | Moselle Open

The 2023 Moselle Open will be one of two tournaments to be held on the ATP Tour this week and will run from November 5-11.

Holger Rune leads a rather solid field for an ATP event this late in the season. Hubert Hurkacz, Alex de Minaur and Karen Khachanov are some of the other big names in the mix here.

The tournament draw was even more stacked until a week ago. However, the withdrawals of Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tommy Paul, among others, has left it devoid of some star power.

Nevertheless, the Moselle Open has assembled a strong field. So without further ado, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the tournament:

What is the Moselle Open in Metz?

The tournament made its debut on the ATP Tour back in 2003 and was part of the ATP International Series until 2008. Since 2009, it has been classified as an ATP Tour 250 event. This will be its 20th edition.

The Moselle Open is one of four ATP 250 tournaments taking place in France, alongside the Open Sud de France, the Lyon Open and the Open 13 Provence. Novak Djokovic, Gael Monfils and David Goffin are some of the former champions here.

Home favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga holds the record for most titles here with four, followed by Gilles Simon with three. The tournament currently features a 28-player draw in singles.

Venue

The Moselle Open will be held at the Arenes de Metz in Metz, France.

Players

Hubert Hurkacz is the second seed at the 2023 Moselle Open.

Holger Rune headlines the draw as the top seed. He entered a slump following his quarterfinal exit from Wimbledon. The Danish youngster fell at the first hurdle at most tournaments, but has rediscovered his form over the last few weeks.

Rune made it to the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel and is currently a quarterfinalist at the Paris Masters as well. He'll take on Novak Djokovic for a spot in the last four.

Hubert Hurkacz is seeded second. He claimed his second Masters 1000 title in Shanghai last month. Meanwhile, third seed Alex de Minaur is having a career best season and finished as the runner-up at the Canadian Open earlier this year.

Karen Khachanov is the fourth seed and has performed quite well in most of the tournaments he has entered.

All top four seeds could potentially withdraw too, depending on how things shake out at the Paris Masters for them.

Lorenzo Sonego returns to defend his title, while three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka is also in the fray. Alexander Bublik, Ugo Humbert and Richard Gasquet are some of the other notable names in the draw.

Schedule

The main-draw action will begin on Sunday, November 5. The quarterfinals and semifinals are set for Thursday and Friday, respectively. The championship round is scheduled for Saturday, November 11.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the 2023 Moselle Open is €562,815. The winner will receive a cheque worth €85,605 along with 250 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €85,605 250 Runner-up €49,940 150 Semifinalist €29,355 90 Quarterfinalist €17,010 45 Second Round €9,880 20 First Round €6,035 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Canada and UK can watch the Moselle Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch all the action live on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.