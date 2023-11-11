Metz 2023 final: Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Shevchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Moselle Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Shevchenko

Date: November 11, 2023

Tournament: Moselle Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Arenes de Metz, Metz, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Shevchenko preview

Ugo Humbert at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Home favorite Ugo Humbert will square off against Alexander Shevchenko in the final of the 2023 Moselle Open on Saturday.

Humbert knocked out Dominic Thiem and Harold Mayot to make the last four, where he was up against Fabio Fognini. The Frenchman made light work of his opponent in the first set as he dished out a bagel to claim it.

The second set wasn't as one-sided as the previous one, but Fognini was reduced to the role of a spectator and wasn't able to do much. Humbert broke the Italian's serve twice to win the match 6-0, 6-2, and reach his first final since June 2021.

Shevchenko scored wins over Mathias Bourgue, Mate Valkusz, and Karen Khachanov to make the semifinals. He then took on Pierre-Hugues Herbert for a place in the title round.

Shevchenko went up a double break in the first set to lead 4-1. Herbert managed to get one of the breaks back, but couldn't close the gap completely as the Russian managed to clinch the set.

The two were evenly matched for most of the second set, but Shevchenko pulled away in the end. He bagged the last three games of the match to score a 6-4, 6-4 victory and advance to his maiden ATP final.

Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Shevchenko head-to-head

The two have not crossed paths prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Shevchenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ugo Humbert -250 +1.5 (-700) Over 22.5 (-110) Alexander Shevchenko +200 -1.5 (+400) Under 22.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Shevchenko prediction

Alexander Shevchenko at the 2023 US Open.

Humbert cruised to an easy win over Fognini in the previous round. He didn't even face a single break point as he produced a dominant display of tennis. His performances over the past few weeks were all leading up to his moment.

Shevchenko played a solid match as well to down Herbert in the semifinals. He won 82% of his first serve points and had the upper hand in most of the rallies. The young Russian has been a revelation this week but will need to step it up if he wants to grab his maiden ATP title.

Humbert has won 32 matches this season, but 14 of those wins have come since his first-round exit from the US Open. He's also undefeated in finals so far as he has won all three of them.

Winning the title would also help Humbert crack the top 20 of the ATP rankings. There's a lot at stake for him, so if he slips up due to the additional pressure, it could give Shevchenko an opening to make his move. But given how the Frenchman has played this week, he'll be favored to lay his hands on the winner's trophy.

Pick: Ugo Humbert to win in straight sets.