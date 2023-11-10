Metz 2023: Ugo Humbert vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Moselle Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Ugo Humbert vs (WC) Fabio Fognini

Date: November 10, 2023

Tournament: Moselle Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Arenes de Metz, Metz, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Ugo Humbert vs Fabio Fognini preview

Humbert at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Fourth seed Ugo Humbert will square off against Fabio Fognini in the semifinals of the 2023 Moselle Open on Friday.

Following a first-round bye, Humbert defeated 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in three sets in the second round. He was up against fellow Frenchman Harold Mayot for a spot in the last four.

Humbert raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set and maintained the headstart to clinch the opener. The second set was a bit more close, but Mayot couldn't exert too much pressure on his opponent. The 25-year old bagged the last three games of the match to register a 6-3, 7-5 win.

Fognini started his campaign in Metz with a tight two set win over Thiago Seyboth Wild. He then saved a couple of match points during his second round win over Alexander Bublik. The Italian then faced compatriot and defending champion Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals.

Fognini dominated the first set as he claimed it for the loss of just one game. The second set was almost as one-sided as the previous one as the 36-year old broke his opponent's serve twice to win the match 6-1, 6-2.

Ugo Humbert vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

Humbert leads Fognini 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2020 Italian Open in straight sets.

Ugo Humbert vs Fabio Fognini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ugo Humbert -450 +1.5 (-1200) Over 21.5 (-120) Fabio Fognini +310 -1.5 (+550) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ugo Humbert vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Fabio Fognini at the 2023 French Open.

Fognini rolled back the years with his performance against Sonego in the last round as he notched up one of his finest wins in years. He didn't drop his serve even once as he imposed himself with his game right from the start.

The Italian has now reached his first hardcourt semifinal since the 2021 ATP Cup and excluding the team event, his first since the 2018 Stockholm Open. Humbert's late season resurgence continues as he downed Mayot to reach his fourth semifinal of the year.

Humbert's more offensive brand of tennis is likely to foil Fognini's tactics. The veteran's form has take quite a hit this year and he has fallen outside the top 100 of the rankings too. But the Italian has rediscovered his groove this week and will be eager to ride out this momentum wave until the end.

The home crowd will be firmly in Humbert's corner and could give him a much needed push if he needs to get over the finish line. He has performed really well over the last few weeks and based on his form, he'll be favored to win.

Pick: Ugo Humbert to win in three sets.