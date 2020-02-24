Mexican Open 2020: 3 players to look out for in Mexico's ATP 500 event

Rafael Nadal holds the number one seed in this tourney

The 2020 Mexican Open, also known as Abierto Mexicano Telcel got underway in Acapulco on 24th February and a lot of fan favorites have enrolled themselves for the tournament this year. 500 ATP points will be on the line at this event as the men's tennis stars will look to gain the attention of the world with their supreme gameplay.

This competition will end on Saturday as only 32 players will be a part of the draw. Earlier, this tournament was played on clay courts however, since 2014 the organizers have switched to the blue hard courts. The event broke all records for the attendance figures last year as Nick Kyrgios from Australia emerged as the winner.

It is noteworthy that none of the last three winners of this tournament belonged from Europe. Thus, the European stars will try to reassert their dominance in Mexico. Here are the 3 players to keep tabs on this year at the Mexican Open.

#3 Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is the defending champion

Former World No.13, Nick Kyrgios will aim to defend his title successfully when he takes the court in Acapulco. The Australian player has won 6 championships in his career however, he is yet to win his first title of 2020. He has a 6-2 win loss record this year which indicates that he has not been at his best.

The defending champion holds the sixth seed in this year's competition. He will face stiff competition from the likes of Kyle Edmund and Felix Auger-Aliassime as the two players are in the same draw as the Australian star.

#2 Alexander Zverev

Can Alexander Zverev overcome his Australian Open defeat?

Billed as one of the major players of the future generation group, Alexander Zverev has not had the best of the starts to the new decade. He has a dismal win-loss record of 5-4 in 2020 which shows that the German player has not been up to the mark this year.

The world number 7 holds the second seed in this competition and, he will try his best to win the championship because his target would be to enter the top 5 of the rankings as soon as possible. The 22-year-old player has not lifted a single trophy since the Geneva Open in 2019. Thus, he will look to end his drought in Mexico.

#1 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is the hot favorite to win the title

After losing his world number one position to Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal will try to regain the numero uno rank soon by performing well at the Mexican Open. The left-handed Spaniard had won the tournament in the year 2013 and, he holds the first seed in the 2020 Mexican Open.

The fans in Acapulco will be excited to see the clay court specialist play in front of them however, Nadal will be tested by the likes of Stan Wawrinka, John Isner and former Mexican Open champion Grigor Dimitrov in this hard court event.