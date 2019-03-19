Miami Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis

BNP Paribas Open - Day 13

The second Masters 1000 tournament of the year will kick off in Miami from Wednesday after the completion of the qualifiers.

The official draw was released in the brand new grandstand in the Hard Rock stadium on Tuesday and the men's singles draw has thrown up some interesting match-ups.

John Isner, the defending champion, will have to work hard to retain his crown as he has Novak Djokovic, Fabio Fognini and Roberto Bautista Agut in his quarter. This sets up a potential quarter-final match against Djokovic.

The other quarter of the top half is headlined by Dominic Thiem, the new champion of Indian Wells, along with names like Kei Nishikori, Gael Monfils and Nick Kyrgios. If there are no upsets in the tournament, Thiem should end up facing Nishikori in the quarters.

In the bottom half, the runner-up in the recently concluded Indian Wells Masters, Roger Federer is placed alongside NextGen players like Alexander Zverev, Denis Shapovalov, Frances Tiafoe and Daniil Medvedev as well as the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic.

Once again, Federer might play his compatriot Wawrinka in the third round and his fourth round opponent could be the young Russian Medvedev.

In the other quarter of the bottom half, Stefanos Tsitsipas could face Shapovalov in the fourth round if the Canadian can get the better of Cilic in the third round.

Alexander Zverev, who is the number 2 seed in this year's Miami Open, might face David Goffin or the American Tiafoe in the quarter-finals but it remains to be seen whether Zverev can reach the second week in this tournament after his recent debacle in Indian Wells.

The potential quarter-final matches are:

1) Novak Djokovic vs John Isner

2) Dominic Thiem vs Nishikori/ Kyrgios

3) Roger Federer vs Khachanov/Anderson

4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev.

