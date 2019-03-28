×
Miami Open 2019, quarter-finals: Roger Federer vs Kevin Anderson, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
27   //    28 Mar 2019, 14:42 IST

Miami Open 2019 - Day 10
Miami Open 2019 - Day 10

Three-time champion Roger Federer takes on the big-serving Kevin Anderson in the quarter-final stage of 2019 Miami Open.

Their head to head record is heavily stacked against the South African, who has won only once against the great Swiss out of the six matches they have played. Ironically, that win came on Federer’s favourite court and the site of his most memorable successes – the Wimbledon Championships, in 2018.

Though Federer avenged that loss later in the year, the memories of that match have given an added edge to their encounters in recent times. It remains to be seen if the South African can replicate that success. He gets another chance at Miami and will look to put his best foot forward.

He has looked impressive so far in the tournament. Anderson started his campaign by winning a tight three-set encounter against the Spanish NextGen star Jaume Munar. Following that victory, he had it easy against his next two opponents, Joao Sousa and Jordan Thompson, winning both matches in straight sets.

Predictably, his serve has played a major role in his success so far. In his last match against Jordan Thompson, he won 73% and 67% of points on his first and second serves respectively. In the three matches played thus far, he has been broken only three times.

However, his opponent in the quarter-finals has done even better on serve. Roger Federer has dropped his serve only twice in the tournament.

He has served 32 aces and committed just two double faults. In fact, he has not had a single double fault in his last two matches. In his last match, against Daniil Medvedev, he won a whopping 82% of his first serve points and 60% of the points on his second serve.

On current form, the Swiss maestro has a clear edge over the South African.

Prediction: Roger Federer to win in 3 Sets

For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
