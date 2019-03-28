Miami Open 2019, quarter-finals: Roger Federer vs Kevin Anderson, Preview and Prediction

Miami Open 2019 - Day 10

Three-time champion Roger Federer takes on the big-serving Kevin Anderson in the quarter-final stage of 2019 Miami Open.

Their head to head record is heavily stacked against the South African, who has won only once against the great Swiss out of the six matches they have played. Ironically, that win came on Federer’s favourite court and the site of his most memorable successes – the Wimbledon Championships, in 2018.

Though Federer avenged that loss later in the year, the memories of that match have given an added edge to their encounters in recent times. It remains to be seen if the South African can replicate that success. He gets another chance at Miami and will look to put his best foot forward.

He has looked impressive so far in the tournament. Anderson started his campaign by winning a tight three-set encounter against the Spanish NextGen star Jaume Munar. Following that victory, he had it easy against his next two opponents, Joao Sousa and Jordan Thompson, winning both matches in straight sets.

Predictably, his serve has played a major role in his success so far. In his last match against Jordan Thompson, he won 73% and 67% of points on his first and second serves respectively. In the three matches played thus far, he has been broken only three times.

However, his opponent in the quarter-finals has done even better on serve. Roger Federer has dropped his serve only twice in the tournament.

He has served 32 aces and committed just two double faults. In fact, he has not had a single double fault in his last two matches. In his last match, against Daniil Medvedev, he won a whopping 82% of his first serve points and 60% of the points on his second serve.

On current form, the Swiss maestro has a clear edge over the South African.

Prediction: Roger Federer to win in 3 Sets

