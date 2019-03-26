×
Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer victorious despite sloppy start

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
News
10   //    26 Mar 2019, 03:21 IST

Federer defeated Serbia's Krajinovic in straight sets, despite being broken early on in the match.
Federer defeated Serbia's Krajinovic in straight sets, despite being broken early on in the match.

Roger Federer successfully followed up his victory against Radu Albot by defeating Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in straight sets at the Miami Masters.

On the surface it seemed like a routine victory, however, like in his first match in Miami, the Swiss maestro struggled early on in the match.

After the duo held their opening service games, Federer was uncharacteristically broken to love, to then trail in the first set 2-1.

However, this proved to be a minor blip, with Federer breaking back immediately in a hard-fought game to level the score at 2 games apiece.

Both players were holding their service games with relative ease and at 6-5 to Federer, it looked as though it was heading for a tie break.


Federer and Djokovic are on a collision course that would see them face one another in the final
Federer and Djokovic are on a collision course that would see them face one another in the final

Federer had other plans and broke the Serbian for a second time in the match to clinch the first set 7-5.

This completely changed the texture of the match, and what started off as a potential banana skin became a routine set for Federer.

The Swiss then built on his triumph in the first set by breaking Krajinovic's serve at the beginning of the second set to lead 2-0.

This proved to be too much for the Serbian to handle and he was ultimately unable to break Federer's serve, resulting in the Swiss winning the second set 6-3, and consequentially the match.

Although Federer managed to see off his opponent, he once again displayed some instances of inconsistency which has plagued the Swiss since last year.

Nevertheless, he looks as though he will make a deep run in Miami and could potentially square off against top seed Novak Djokovic in the final.

