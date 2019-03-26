×
Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Daniil Medvedev, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
19   //    26 Mar 2019, 21:13 IST

Roger Federer
Roger Federer

Three-time champion Roger Federer will meet the emerging Russian star Daniil Medvedev in a fourth-round match at Miami Masters today.

The two have met each other twice, and both matches have gone in favour of the Swiss star. However, their last match at the Shanghai Masters was an extremely competitive one, and was decided in a tight third set.

Medvedev is one of the most unassuming players among the select few hugely talented young stars. But he seems destined for greater success in future, especially after the big three of modern tennis bid adieu.

The Russian had a breakout season last year and has done very well in 2019 as well. His form may have seen a slight dip after an impressive start to the season, but that could be owing more to exhaustion arising out of too much tennis than anything else.

After unexpected early exits at the Dubai Open and the Indian Wells Masters, Medvedev has been in better form at Miami, though he is yet to recapture the peak form that he showed at the start of the season.

His first match against Adrian Mannarino was a demolition act, where he gave away only three games to his opponent. He had a much more difficult time against the rising American star Reilly Opelka in his second match of the tournament.

The match was decided in three tie-breaks, and it must have taken a lot out of the Russian physically and mentally. That is certainly not the best of news for him as he runs into the incomparable Federer in the pre-quarters.

Federer was in much better form against Filip Krajinovic, after a rather average performance in his first match against Radu Albot. Though he did not have the best of starts against the Serbian, he soon found his groove and played some delectable shots.

Federer served three consecutive aces while serving for the match – such was his domination towards the later stages.

If he does not suffer a lapse in concentration, as has been the case sometimes in recent past, it should be a straight-forward win for Federer.

Prediction: Roger Federer to win in straight sets.

For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
