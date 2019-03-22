Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Radu Albot, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 28 // 22 Mar 2019, 17:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Miami Open 2019 - Day 3

Three-time Champion Roger Federer will take on the in-form Radu Albot in his first match of the 2019 Miami Open. The two have never faced each other in the past, but the Moldovan can pose a serious challenge to the Swiss who may be smarting from yet another loss in the Indian Wells final.

The 29-year-old Albot is playing the best tennis of his career. This year he became the first Moldovan to win an ATP singles title. He achieved this feat at Delray Beach, defeating top players like Nick Kyrgios and Steve Johnson.

Apart from that title, he has had decent performances in other tournaments as well. He reached the semi-final stage at the Marseille Open, where he lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and also made the third round of Indian Wells.

He narrowly missed out on direct entry into the main draw at Miami and had to go through qualifying, where he won both his matches in straight sets. He looked impressive in his first round match against Matthew Ebden, before the Australian had to retire halfway into the second set, having been bageled in the first set.

He served exceptionally well in that match, winning 78% of his first serve points and 60% of his second serve points.

He has never met Federer though and he would certainly relish the prospect of squaring off against the Swiss maestro.

Federer has tended to be a bit inconsistent in recent times, and a steady Albot would certainly like to exploit any rustiness or lack of focus on the part of the Swiss.

Federer, however, would look to start strong and avoid a similar fate to the one he suffered last year when he looked deflated in his first match at Miami, having previously lost the Indian Wells final.

Prediction: Roger Federer to win in Straight Sets.

Advertisement