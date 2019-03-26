Miami Open 2019, Round of 16: Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut: Where to watch & live stream details

Miami Open 2019 - Day 7

Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut will take on each other in the Round of 16 of the Miami Open in a few hours from now.

Djokovic was taken to 3 sets in his 2nd round match against Federico Delbonis. Earlier, he had defeated Bernard Tomic in the Round of 64.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard is yet to drop a set in the tournament so far. He overcame Janko Tipsarevic in the Round of 64 before defeating Fabio Fognini in the next round.

The last time these two faced off, earlier this year in Doha, the Spaniard got the better of the world no. 1. He then went on to win the title at Doha as well.

However, the overall head-to-head is 7-2 in favour of the Serb.

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

Match: Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Round of 16

Venue: Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Time: The match will take place at approximately 00:45 IST or 15:15 in Miami.

Where to watch the match in the USA?

Tennis Channel will show the match live in the USA.

Where to watch the match in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will telecast the match live in the UK. In France and Russia, Eurosport will telecast it while Sky will show it in Germany. Telefonica (Movistar+) will telecast it live in Spain and TV3 Sport will show it in Denmark.

In Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, and Greece, Voosport, Max Sport, MTV, and Cosmote Sport will show it respectively.

Where to watch the match in India?

The match will be telecast live on Sony ESPN in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the match

Live Stream for the match is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service). SonyLiv will stream the match for free for users in India.

