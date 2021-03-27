Miami Open 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Bianca Andreescu vs (28) Amanda Anisimova

Date: 28 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,260,190

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Bianca Andreescu vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Two of women’s tennis’ brightest young stars will lock horns on Sunday, as Bianca Andreescu takes on Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the 2021 Miami Open.

Andreescu and Anisimova won their respective second-round fixtures in straight sets. While the Canadian overcame a stiff challenge from Tereza Martincova, the American ousted former Miami champion Sloane Stephens.

Andreescu won with a 7-6(5), 6-2 scoreline, and as the margin would suggest, it was a close contest in the opening set.

Through in two ✌️@Bandreescu_ lines up a clash with Anisimova next at the #MiamiOpen 💪 pic.twitter.com/ov4TH6qpaU — wta (@WTA) March 26, 2021

The 20-year-old rallied from 3-5 down, saving two set points on the Czech’s serve in the process. Andreescu also trailed in the tiebreak at 2-4, but some gutsy shotmaking turned the tide in her favor - after which there was no looking back for the former US Open champion.

Andreescu struck 30 winners in the match, and would be particularly pleased with her return game as she broke Martincova’s serve five times.

World No. 32 Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, defeated Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 with an impressive display of power hitting.

Amanda Anisimova

The 19-year-old played some sublime tennis, taking the racket out of Stephens’ hands with her blistering groundstrokes. Anisimova struck 24 winners and committed only 21 unforced errors in the match.

Interestingly, this was only Anisimova’s third WTA tour match of 2021. The American had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the year, forcing her to pull out of the Abu Dhabi Open and the subsequent Australian hardcourt swing.

Bianca Andreescu vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Bianca Andreescu and Amanda Anisimova have never faced each other on the WTA tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Even though Bianca Andreescu has solid defense, she seems a touch slower off the blocks right now compared to her peak 2019 self. That is understandable given her long time away from the sport, but Amanda Anisimova would look to exploit any weakness with her flat, penetrating groundstrokes.

Anisimova thrives from the back of the court, so we can expect Andreescu to employ a lot of low slices and invite the American forward. The Canadian does have quite a few tricks up her sleeve which could help push Anisimova out of her comfort zone.

Anisimova might fancy her chances of causing an upset on Sunday if her big-hitting game is on, but Andreescu's all-court craft will likely halt the American’s charge.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets.