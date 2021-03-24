Miami Open 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Naomi Osaka vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: 25 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,260,190

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Naomi Osaka vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Naomi Osaka will kickstart her 2021 Miami Open campaign on Thursday against Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Floridian event is one of the least successful tournaments of Naomi Osaka's hardcourt career, given that the Japanese has never made it to the second week at Miami.

Osaka's best showing at this tournament came in 2016 and 2019, when she made the third round. Needless to say, the World No. 2 will be eager to make amends as she looks to add the Miami title to an otherwise glittering hardcourt career.

The four-time Slam champion is currently in the form of her life, with a win-streak of 21 matches.

During this remarkable run, Naomi Osaka won the 2020 US Open as well as the recent Australian Open. The fact that she made the finals of the 2020 Western & Southern Open and the semifinals of the 2021 Gippsland Trophy as well, further highlights her consistency.

Unfortunately for the Japanese, she could not contest those matches due to physical ailments and had to concede walkovers to Victoria Azarenka and Elise Mertens, respectively.

Naomi Osaka hasn't played on the tour since defeating Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final. But given her prowess on the faster surface, it is unlikely that she will need much time to acclimatize to the conditions.

Ajla Tomljanovic, meanwhile, is currently in a slump. The Australian has astonishingly lost 18 of her 25 matches since the beginning of 2020, while winning only 3 of her 8 matches this year.

Ajla Tomljanovic

The last time Ajla Tomljanovic won back-to-back matches on the tour was all the way back in September 2019, when she made the semis of the Zhengzhou Open.

But the 27-year-old will take some confidence from her 7-5, 6-0 Miami Open first-round win against the highly-rated youngster Anastasia Potapova. The Russian fought back from a 1-4 deficit in the opening set to earn herself three set points.

However, Tomljanovic held her nerve and broke the youngster before serving out the set successfully. After that, there was no looking back for the Australian.

Naomi Osaka vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

Naomi Osaka and Ajla Tomljanovic have never played each other on the tour before, which is why their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

This matchup is a classic example of David taking on Goliath, with the odds heavily stacked against Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Australian can hit hard and deep off both wings but struggles when an opponent employs a similar tactic against her.

Osaka's groundstrokes are as big as they can get. One can thus expect Tomljanovic to struggle in most rallies as her footwork and court-positioning are, at times, suspect.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.