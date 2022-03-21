Miami Open 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers.

Tournament: Miami Open presented by Itau.

Round: First Round (Round of 128).

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers preview

Amanda Anisimova and Shelby Rogers will face off in an all-American first-round battle at the Miami Open.

Anisimova started the season in scintillating fashion, winning the title at the Melbourne Summer Set 2. She then extended her winning streak to eight matches with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open, which included a three-set upset of Naomi Osaka.

However, the 20-year-old came up short against the guile and finesse of World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the pre-quarterfinals.

Anisimova has since failed to replicate her early-season heroics. She slumped to a first-round exit in Dubai before being ousted by Jelena Ostapenko in the second round in Doha.

A @AnisimovaAmanda 🤍 Trying to enjoy myself some desert tennis Trying to enjoy myself some desert tennis ☺️🤍 https://t.co/7Lfi1Arva1

The youngster's journey at the BNP Paribas Open was cut short by a second-round retirement due to illness.

Having recovered now, the World No. 41 will now be keen to make a deep run at the Miami Open.

Shelby Rogers in action at the BNP Paribas Open

Having made the quarterfinals at Indian Wells last year, Shelby Rogers carried that momentum into the new season to reach the last eight in Adelaide. However, the World No. 48 went on a run of three consecutive first-round exits following that.

Rogers then joined forces with Iga Swiatek's former coach Piotr Sierzputowski in a desperate bid to get back into form.

At the BNP Paribas Open, the 29-year-old showed a mini resurgence as she knocked out Dubai champion Jelena Ostapenko on her way to the third round. Rogers battled with US Open runner-up and Monterrey champion Leylah Fernandez for three sets before bowing out 1-6, 6-3, 3-6.

She should be proud of the fighting spirit she exhibited and will hope to build on that performance in Miami.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Naomi Osaka opens against Astra Sharma. Winner face Angelique Kerber.



Shelby Rogers and Anisimova face off in 1R.



#MiamiOpen Main draw in Miami, where Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds.Naomi Osaka opens against Astra Sharma. Winner face Angelique Kerber.Shelby Rogers and Anisimova face off in 1R. Main draw in Miami, where Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds. Naomi Osaka opens against Astra Sharma. Winner face Angelique Kerber. Shelby Rogers and Anisimova face off in 1R. #MiamiOpen https://t.co/hmWJxRNEBu

Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Rogers leads the head-to-head against Anisimova 1-0, having won their solitary encounter 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 at Charleston last year.

Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Shelby Rogers in action at the BNP Paribas Open

This is a tough one to call as both players have been highly inconsistent so far this season.

Anisimova has a title to show for her efforts, but she hasn't managed to build on that success. When she is in the groove, the youngster can be one of the most dangerous players around, something that Osaka can vouch for.

The American outhit the former World No. 1 from the back of the court at the Australian Open with a furious barrage of penetrating groundstrokes. If she can produce that effort again, she should make it through to the second round.

However, her performances over the last few weeks haven't been encouraging. Anisimova has found it difficult to control her unforced errors under pressure, slumping to early losses.

Rogers, on the other hand, looked to be improving with each performance at the BNP Paribas Open and is currently the steadier player of the two. She is a gritty attacking player who will look to move forward and finish points at the net whenever she senses the opportunity.

Rogers also possesses a strong return game and won't hesitate to capitalize if Anisimova has any lapses on serve.

Prediction: Shelby Rogers to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra