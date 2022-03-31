Miami Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo

Date: 1 April 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK -

Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Casper Ruud will look to reach his first Masters 1000 final

Sixth seed Casper Ruud takes on Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals of the Miami Masters on Friday. The Norwegian started 2022 by winning two out of his three singles matches in what was a disappointing ATP Cup for his country. After missing the Australian Open due to an ankle injury, Ruud competed in the Argentina Open as the top seed and reached the final after beating Roberto Carballes Baena, Federico Coria and Federico Delbonis.

He was up against second seed Diego Schwartzman and came back from a set down to beat the Argentine and win his seventh ATP title. Ruud then represented Norway in the Davis Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan. He beat Mikhail Kukushkin but lost to Alexander Bublik. Thus, Norway were unable to make the Davis Cup finals.

The 23-year-old then suffered a third-round exit at the Indian Wells Masters after losing to Nick Kyrgios in straight sets.

Ruud was seeded sixth at the Miami Masters and reached the quarterfinals after straight-set victories over Henri Laaksonen, Alexander Bublik and Cameron Norrie. He then beat Alexander Zverev in straight sets to book his place in the semifinals.

José Morgado @josemorgado 23yo Casper Ruud gets the biggest win of his career, beating #4 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Miami.



4th ATP M1000 SF, first on hardcourts.



He will face Francisco Cerundolo on Friday.



Zverev's 2022 still a flop so far. Clay next... 23yo Casper Ruud gets the biggest win of his career, beating #4 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Miami.4th ATP M1000 SF, first on hardcourts.He will face Francisco Cerundolo on Friday.Zverev's 2022 still a flop so far. Clay next... https://t.co/wlt92pJVTx

However, Cerundoloo qualified for the main draw of the Adelaide International 1 but lost in the first round to Gianluca Mager. He then failed to qualify for the Australian Open. The 23-year-old suffered an opening-round elimination at the Cordoba Open before reaching the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open. He then reached the semifinals of the Rio Open after beating Benoit Paire, Roberto Carballes Baena and Miomir Kecmanovic. However, he lost to Diego Schwartzman.

After failing to qualify for Indian Wells, Cerundolo entered the Miami Masters, marking his first appearance in the main draw ow a Masters 1000 tournament.

The Argentine started with a victory over Tallon Griekspoor and followed it with wins over Reilly Opelka, Gael Monfils and Frances Tiafoe to reach the quarterfinals. Here, he won after Jannik Sinner was forced to retire due to foot blisters. Cerundolo thus reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal. It's important to note that Opelka retired from his match as well.

SportsCenter @SC_ESPN



-> "VAMOS VAMOS, ARGENTINA..." con aliento en las tribunas, ya juega Fran Cerúndolo ante Sinner en los cuartos de #Miami por #ESPNenStarPlus en vivo.-> dis.la/MiamiOpen "VAMOS VAMOS, ARGENTINA..." con aliento en las tribunas, ya juega Fran Cerúndolo ante Sinner en los cuartos de #Miami por #ESPNenStarPlus en vivo. -> dis.la/MiamiOpen https://t.co/chiXU32jBg

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Friday's match in Miami will be the very first meeting between Ruud and Cerundolo, so their head-to-head is 0-0. The winner of this match will get to play in their first Masters 1000 final.

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Ruud will be the heavy favorite entering the match given his current run of form. The Norwegian has won 11 out of 14 matches in 2022 so far. However, Cerundolo has beaten a number of higher-ranked players in Miami and will be in high spirits entering the match. So he cannot be written off either.

Ruud's favorite surface is clay but he has improved massively on hardcourt over the past year. Since 2021, the 23-year-old has won 39 out of 52 matches on the surface, winning the San Diego Open and reaching the semifinals of the ATP Finals event last year.

The Norwegian has a solid kick serve and consistent and accurate groundstrokes which will no doubt make things difficult for Cerundolo. Ruud's topspin-heavy forehand is something he will heavily rely on for dictating play from the baseline. The 23-year-old's wide serve helped him finish points early against Zverev and he will look to do the same against Cerundolo.

The Argentine will look to put pressure on Ruud with his powerful forehand. He also has a pretty decent serve and will try to draw the Norwegian into the net to pass him or eke out an error.

Both players could try to tire the other out and eventually, it might come down to who is more resilient. Cerundolo has had a very good run in Miami but it could come to an end on Friday. Ruud should be able to reach his maiden Masters 1000 final.

Prediction: Ruud to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan