Miami Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Pedro Martinez

Date: 27 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Daniil Medvedev vs Pedro Martinez preview

Daniil Medvedev will be the favorite heading into his match against Martinez

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will square off against Pedro Martinez in the third round of the Miami Masters. Although the Russian is yet to win a title this season, he has a pretty decent record with 14 wins out of 18 matches.

The 26-year-old started the 2022 season at the ATP Cup and helped Russia to the semifinals. He followed this up by reaching the final of the Australian Open where he lost to Rafael Nadal despite winning the first two sets.

Medvedev then competed at the Mexican Open and once again lost to Nadal, this time in the semifinals. However, it was enough to ensure he achieved the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career.

The Russian then suffered a third-round exit at the Indian Wells Masters after losing to Gael Monfils in three sets.

The top seed at the Miami Open, Medvedev booked his place in the third round by beating former World No. 1 Andy Murray in straight sets.

Martinez started the year by beating Alexie Popyrin at the Sydney International before losing to Dan Evans. He followed this up with a second-round exit in four successive tournaments, including the Australian Open.

The Spaniard then turned things around by winning his first singles title at the Chile Open. At Indian Wells, he was knocked out in the second round by an in-form Cameron Norrie.

Martinez booked his place in the third round of the Miami Masters by beating Jan-Lennard Struff and Cristian Garin.

Daniil Medvedev vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

Sunday's match in Miami will be the second meeting between the two players, with Medvedev leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. The pair previously met in the second round of the 2020 Australian Open, with the Russian winning 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

The winner will take on either Roberto Bautista Agut or Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Medvedev will enter the match as the firm favorite to win given his current run of form. Martinez has a decent record so far this season, with the title in Chile under his belt. However, only three of his victories have come against players ranked higher than him and he has lost all his matches against top-20 opponents.

The Spaniard's record on hardcourts is not too impressive either, with only 17 wins from 31 matches on the surface since 2021.

Medvedev's strong serve, flat and accurate groundstrokes and wonderful return game will no doubt put pressure on Martinez. The Russian's endless stamina and brilliant court coverage will aid him immensely during longer rallies.

Martinez's serve may not be as strong, but it is still good enough to fetch him a few free points. However, it will be put to the ultimate test given how good a returner the Russian is.

Medvedev has had a lot to deal with off the court lately but should have little trouble getting past Martinez and reaching the last 16 in Miami.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

