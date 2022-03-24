Miami Open 2022 Day 4: Men's singles predictions including Andy Murray vs Federico Delbonis, Sebastian Korda vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Despite the lack of top-ranked players, Day 4 of the 2022 Miami Open has some interesting match-ups lined up.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is one of the most high-profile names set to play in the first round. Meanwhile, Jenson Brooksby and Miomir Kecmanovic will aim to build upon their impressive Indian Wells results.

Sebastian Korda faces a tricky first-round opponent in Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Here are the predictions for some key men's singles matches on Day 4 of the 2022 Miami Open:

(WC) Andy Murray vs Federico Delbonis

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will begin his quest for a third Miami Open title against Federico Delbonis. The Brit started the year on a strong note by reaching the final in Sydney, but has lost in the second round of every tournament since then.

Delbonis made consecutive first-round exits in his previous two events. He did win his only encounter against Murray at the 2016 US Open, but the three-time Grand Slam winner is in slightly better form at the moment.

Predicted winner: Andy Murray.

Sebastian Korda vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Sebastian Korda almost knocked out Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters. However, the Spaniard staged a comeback to avoid an upset. Korda's best results this year have been a third-round showing at the Australian Open and a quarterfinal appearance at the Delray Beach Open.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has struggled to win consecutive matches this year. His quarterfinal run at the Qatar Open was the only time he scored back-to-back wins this season. The Spaniard is a fighter on the court but has his task cut out for him against Korda and is likely to fall short.

Predicted winner: Sebastian Korda.

Jenson Brooksby vs Federico Coria

Jenson Brooksby's career continues to be on the upswing. He reached his second ATP final at the Dallas Open. At the Indian Wells Masters, he upset Stefanos Tsitsipas for his first win over a top 10 player. Brooksby eventually lost in the fourth round of the event to Cameron Norrie.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Jenson Brooksby notches his first top ten scalp with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 comeback victory over World No. 5 Tsitsipas!



#IndianWells FABULOUS WINJenson Brooksby notches his first top ten scalp with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 comeback victory over World No. 5 Tsitsipas! FABULOUS WIN 👊🇺🇸 Jenson Brooksby notches his first top ten scalp with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 comeback victory over World No. 5 Tsitsipas!#IndianWells https://t.co/lXD0MoZeUG

Against Federico Coria, who's more at home on clay, Brooksby should have no problem advancing further at the Miami Open.

Predicted winner: Jenson Brooksby.

Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi

Tommy Paul scored one of the biggest wins of his career at the Indian Wells Masters last week when he upset Alexander Zverev en route to the third round. Prior to that, he went down to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Bonzi has notched up some good results this year. He reached his first ATP semifinal at the Open 13 Provence in February. Like Paul, he also reached the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

This should be an evenly contested battle, but the American is likely to edge out his opponent for the win.

Predicted winner: Tommy Paul.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexei Popyrin

With a dismal 2-8 record for the year, it's safe to say that Alexei Popyrin has struggled mightily. Lorenzo Musetti has fared slightly better, but has underperformed compared to last year.

The duo faced off in a Challenger event last week, with the Italian winning in straight sets. Expect a similar result at the Miami Open as well.

Predicted winner: Lorenzo Musetti.

Jack Sock vs Miomir Kecmanovic

While Jack Sock is still trying to find his groove in singles, he's back to best in men's doubles. Along with compatriot John Isner, he won last week's Indian Wells Masters. In the singles event, Sock fought hard but went down to World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets in the second round.

Meanwhile, Miomir Kecmanovic has been playing rather well over the past few weeks. He has reached the quarterfinals of his last three tournaments, including the Indian Wells Masters. The Serb has been in good form and Sock might find it tough to get past him at the Miami Open.

Predicted winner: Miomir Kecmanovic.

Get Sportskeeda Tennis News in your feed.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra