Miami Open 2022, Day 6: Women's singles preview and predictions, including Naomi Osaka, Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur

The schedule for Day 6 of the Miami Open has been released and while many of the top-seeded women have been eliminated, there are some matches to look forward to. Naomi Osaka has done well so far and she will take on Karolina Muchova for a place in the fourth round.

Only two out of the top ten seeds feature on Day 6 with Danielle Collins and Ons Jabeur facing Vera Zvonareva and Kaia Kanepi respectively.

Top-half action will take place on Day 6 across eight courts, starting at 11 a.m. local time (8:30 pm IST, 3 pm GMT)

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the women's singles matches on Day 6 of the 2022 Miami Open.

Day 6 Miami Open predictions

#1 Danielle Collins vs Vera Zvonareva

The Australian Open runner-up is up against the experienced Vera Zvonareva for a place in the fourth round of the Miami Open. This is the second meeting between the two, with Collins having beaten the Russian at the Madrid Open in 2019.

The American has just returned from injury and had to toil a bit in her match against Anna Bondar, while Zvonareva beat 19th seed Tamara Zidansek. The match could be tightly contested but Collins will likely come out on top.

Predicted winner: Danielle Collins

#2 Ons Jabeur vs Kaia Kanepi

The eighth-seeded Tunisian takes on the experienced Kaia Kanepi in what will be the third encounter between the two players. Jabeur won both of their previous two meetings at Indian Wells and the US Open.

The World No. 10 will be heavily favored to beat the Estonian and reach the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Predicted winner: Ons Jabeur

#3 Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova

Osaka will be in high spirits after defeating Angelique Kerber in straight sets. The Japanese has a very good chance of reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open this year, given that no seeded player remains in her quarter. Osaka and Muchova will be facing one another for the third time with the head-to-head currently tied at 1-1.

The former World No. 1 will be heavily favored to defeat the Czech and reach the last 16 in Miami.

Predicted winner: Naomi Osaka

#4 Belinda Bencic vs Heather Watson

After beating Marta Kostyuk in straight sets, Bencic will now face Heather Watson, who beat 15th seed Elina Svitolina in the previous round. The Swiss is the highest-ranked player remaining in her quarter and has a fair chance of reaching the last eight.

Bencic and Watson will lock horns for the third time with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. The Olympic champion will enter the match as the favorite to win.

Predicted winner: Belinda Bencic

#5 Irina-Camelia Begu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Begu and Sasnovich have both had some good runs this year, with the former reaching the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy while the latter made it to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Begu has won all three of her previous matches against Sasnovich and will be the favorite to beat the Belarusian for a fourth time and seal her place in the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Predicted winner: Irina-Camelia Begu.

#6 Ann Li vs Alison Riske

The two Americans will meet each other for the third time with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. Both players eliminated seeded players in the previous round with Riske beating 31st seed Alize Cornet while Li stunned third seed Anett Kontaveit.

The match will likely go the distance but Riske will just be able to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Alison Riske

#7 Katerina Siniakova vs Daria Saville

Siniakova and Saville will face one another for the third time when they play in Miami. The latter won both of their previous two meetings in 2016 and 2017. Siniakova will be the favorite to win on paper given her significantly higher ranking; the Czech is ranked 53rd while Saville is ranked 249th. Saville did eliminate Emma Raducanu in Mexico and has been playing well. However, Siniakova should be able to win the match.

Predicted winner: Katerina Siniakova.

#8 Lucia Bronzetti vs Anna Kalinskaya

After eliminating Karolina Pliskova, Kalinskaya will take on Lucia Bronzetti for a place in the last 16 of the Miami Open. This will be the very first meeting between the two players.

Kalinskaya will be favored to win but it won't be much of a surprise if Bronzetti wins.

Predicted winner: Anna Kalinskaya

Edited by Keshav Gopalan