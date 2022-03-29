Miami Open 2022 Day 9: Men's singles predictions, including Daniil Medvedev vs Jenson Brooksby

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will both feature on Day 9 of the Miami Open. The top seed will take on Jenson Brooksby in the last 16 while Zverev will square off against Thanasi Kokkinakis. Others big names competing on Day 9 include Stefanos Tsitsipas, reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz and last year's runner-up Jannik Sinner.

The Round of 16 action will take place across three courts, starting at 11 am local time (8:30 pm IST, 3 pm GMT).

Here's a look at the men's singles matches on Day 9 of the 2022 Miami Open:

#1 Daniil Medvedev vs Jenson Brooksby

Medvedev takes on Brooksby in the fourth rounnd of the Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev sealed his place in the last 16 after beating Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4. The Russian will take on young American Jenson Brooksby, who has produced a number of impressive performances lately. Brooksby beat Tsitsipas at Indian Wells and has already eliminated two seeded players in Miami.

The meeting between Medvedev and Brooksby will be their first and while the latter has done well recently, the Russian is expected to triumph.

Predicted winner: Daniil Medvedev

#2 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz

In the most mouth-watering fixture of the round, World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on the irresistible Carlos Alcaraz. Given how well the Spaniard has played over the past month, many would pick him as the favorite heading into the encounter.

Alcaraz defeated the Greek in their first meeting at the US Open last year and will fancy his chances of repeating the feat.

Predicted winner: Carlos Alcaraz

#3 Casper Ruud vs Cameron Norrie

This is another highly anticipated clash. Both players are in good nick at present and neither has dropped a set during the Miami Open. Ruud and Norrie will square off for the third time with the former winning their previous two meetings, both of which came last year.

Given Ruud's quality along with the fact that Norrie has won 13 of his last 15 matches, the encounter promises to be an exciting one. The match will probably be decided by who can hold their nerve in the crunch moments.

Predicted winner: Cameron Norrie

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



He will meet 6th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the Quarterfinal



#CameronNorrie #CasperRuud #Tennis #Miami Cameron Norrie takes another step closer to Top 10 entry in ATP rankingHe will meet 6th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the Quarterfinal Cameron Norrie takes another step closer to Top 10 entry in ATP ranking 💪He will meet 6th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the Quarterfinal 🔥#CameronNorrie #CasperRuud #Tennis #Miami https://t.co/HXqq6ePwVE

#4 Nick Kyrgios vs Jannik Sinner

The duo were scheduled to meet in the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters but Sinner withdrew due to illness.

Kyrgios has produced some dazzling tennis during his time in the US. Sinner has shown great resolve throughout the tournament, particularly during his match against Pablo Carreno Busta where he saved five match points.

The match will be tightly contested but the Italian has nerves of steel and should be able to see off Kyrgios to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Predicted winner: Jannik Sinner

#5 Alexander Zverev vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Second seed Alexander Zverev faces surprise package Thanasi Kokkinakis in the last 16 of the Miami Open. This will be the first meeting between the two players.

Kokkinakis has produced some good performances in Miami, but if Zverev plays anywhere near his best, he should be able to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Predicted winner: Alexander Zverev

#6 Hubert Hurkacz vs Lloyd Harris

Hubert Hurkacz fought off Aslan Karatsev to book his place in the last 16 of the Miami Open. The Pole now takes on Lloyd Harris for a place in the quarterfinals. This will be the first meeting between the two.

Harris, who possesses an excellent serve, knocked out Denis Shapovalov in the second round. But reigning champion Hurkacz might be a step too far for the South African

Predicted winner: Hubert Hurkacz

#7 Taylor Fritz vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz booked his place in the last 16 of the Miami Open after beating compatriot Tommy Paul in straight sets. The American now faces Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, who he beat in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters last week.

The American will be high on confidence heading into this encounter. Fritz won their last meeting in three sets and is expected to win again on Tuesday.

Predicted winner: Taylor Fritz

#8 Frances Tiafoe vs Francisco Cerundolo

Francisco Cerundolo is having a dream run on his Masters 1000 debut in Miami, having eliminated two seeded players in Reilly Opelka and Gael Monfils. The Argentinian will now face 28th seed Frances Tiafoe, who beat his brother Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the third round.

The American has played well of late but Cerundolo seems to thrive on the big stage. An upset might just be on the cards.

Predicted winner: Francisco Cerundolo.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala