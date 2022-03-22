Miami Open 2022 Draw: Best first-round matches ft. Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers, Nick Kyrgios vs Adrian Mannarino & more

The field is set for the 2022 Miami Open, with 96 players making the cut in the main draw of both the men's and women's singles categories. And while all the top 32 seeds have been awarded first-round byes, there is still plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to in the opening couple of days of the tournament. The likes of Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Anisimova and Nick Kyrgios will all be in action in the Round of 128.

Here, we take a look at five Miami Open men's and women's singles first-round encounters that you cannot afford to miss.

#1 Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers

Anisimova will be determined to make a deep run at the Miami Open

Amanda Anisimova will take on Shelby Rogers in an all-American clash. The 21-year-old, who started her season with a title run at the Melbourne Summer Set, has been in good touch and will enter the Miami Open as a dark horse.

Anisimova has suffered a couple of tight losses since her time Down Under, but that would have only fuelled her hunger more.

Against perpetual upset artist Shelby Rogers, though, Anisimova will need to find her stride quickly. Rogers utilized her well-rounded game to full effect in diffusing Jelena Ostapenko's power in their opening-round match at Indian Wells and will be looking to do much of the same against her compatriot.

The encounter offers an exciting clash of contrasting styles and if both players can manage to play their best tennis, fans will be in for a treat.

Head-to-head: Shelby Rogers leads 1-0

#2 Sebastian Korda vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Sebastian Korda made the quarterfinals of the Miami Open in 2021

Barring a modest third-round showing at the Australian Open and a quarter-final finish at Delray Beach, Sebastian Korda does not have a lot to show for his 2022 season so far.

Playing in front of home crowds, the American will be looking to change that. Korda's power-packed game has come alive on the courts of the Hard Rock Stadium before as he knocked out the likes of Fabio Fognini, Aslan Karatsev and Diego Schwartzman en route to the quarterfinals last year. He will be looking to pick up from where he left off.

Korda will be tested by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who has been extremely unlucky with some of the the draws this year. The Spaniard hasn't played bad tennis, but keeps running into in-form opponents. He will be just as keen to get his season back on track.

Head-to-head: First meeting

#3 Nick Kyrgios vs Adrian Mannarino

Adiran Mannarino comes into the Miami Open in good form

Adrian Mannarino has beaten three top-20 opponents this season and has lost only once to a player ranked below him. It's an impressive feat for someone who has been around the tour for a decade and a half.

The Frenchman played some of his best tennis Down Under, where he ousted the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Aslan Karatsev to make the quarterfinals.

He will be up against the mercurial Nick Kyrgios, who, playing in just his second tournament of the season at Indian Wells last week, made the last eight.

Any match with Kyrgios is a crowd puller, but fans can expect a little extra from the the 33-year-old Frenchman, who seems to be enjoying his tennis more than at any point in his career.

Head-to-head: First meeting

#4 Naomi Osaka vs Astra Sharma

Naomi Osaka enters the Miami Open unseeded

Having dropped outside the top 50 in the world rankings after being unable to defend her 2021 Australian Open ranking points, Osaka enters the tournament as an unseeded floater.

The Japanese, who made a second-round exit at Indian Wells, will be keen to get some momentum going here in Miami. Osaka is yet to face an opponent ranked inside the top 20 this year, and does not have to worry about that just yet.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Naomi Osaka opens against Astra Sharma. Winner face Angelique Kerber.



Shelby Rogers and Anisimova face off in 1R.



#MiamiOpen Main draw in Miami, where Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds.Naomi Osaka opens against Astra Sharma. Winner face Angelique Kerber.Shelby Rogers and Anisimova face off in 1R. Main draw in Miami, where Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds. Naomi Osaka opens against Astra Sharma. Winner face Angelique Kerber. Shelby Rogers and Anisimova face off in 1R. #MiamiOpen https://t.co/hmWJxRNEBu

The former World No. 1 will open against Astra Sharma, who will be making her main-draw debut at the Miami Open this year. Sharma lost to Viktoriya Tomova in the qualification rounds at Indian Wells, but made the most of her lucky loser entry by winning a round and gaining some confidence.

Against the big-hitting Osaka, though, the Australian will have to raise her level considerably to leave a mark.

Head-to-head: First meeting

#5 Danka Kovinic vs Linda Fruhvirtova

Danka Kovinic at the 2022 Australian Open

Danka Kovinic has scored a couple of big wins this season. The Montenegrin ousted reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu from the Australian Open before taking just her third top-10 win against Karolina Pliskova at Indian Wells last week.

Here in Miami, however, Kovinic faces an entirely different test. She will open her campaign against 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, who is 11 years her junior.

The Czech teenager, who made her WTA tour debut in 2020, will be making her first appearance at the Miami Open. The youngster has largely been competing on the ITF circuit, but managed to gain entry into the qualification draw at Indian Wells—before losing to Marie Bouzkova.

Having been awarded a wildcard into the main draw here, the World No. 279 will be hopeful of making her impact felt.

Head-to-head: First meeting

