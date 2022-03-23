Miami Open 2022: Elena Rybakina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head to head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Elena Rybakina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Date: 25 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open presented by Itau.

Round: Second Round (Round of 64).

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Elena Rybakina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Elena Rybakina takes on Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round of the 2022 Miami Open on Friday.

Rybakina's start to the 2022 season has been solid so far with a couple of solid tournaments and high-profile wins. The Kazakh player reached the final in her first tournament of the year in Sydney. She has also defeated the likes of Victoria Azarenka, Emma Raducanu, and Shelby Rogers so far this year. With steady results this year, Rybakina reached a career-high ranking of World No. 12 this year.

Rybakina has a good bit of momentum coming into Miami, looking to back up a quarterfinal finish at Indian Wells last week.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the 2022 Dubai Open

Ruse has also been in excellent form this year. The Romanian reached a career-high ranking of World No. 51 this year and has a couple of impressive performances under her belt already.

Most recently, the 24-year-old picked up wins over Ajla Tomljanovic in qualifying along with a win over World No. 5 Paula Badosa in Dubai. She set up the encounter against Rybakina after a straight-sets win over Ana Konjuh.

Elena Rybakina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Miami is the first match between Rybakina and Ruse, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Elena Rybakina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Rybakina at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Rybakina comes into the match in good form and being a significantly higher-ranked player makes her the heavy favorite.

The 22-year-old's all-out-attacking tennis and powerful serve has been very effective against many players on tour this year. Her style of play does have a few drawbacks, given how many errors she can leak.

However, recent improvements in Ruse's game have been significant. She's now sporting a more aggressive baseline game with fewer unforced errors. She even got her first top-10 win in Dubai. However, if Rybakina is tuned in and makes only a few unforced errors, it'll be difficult for Ruse, giving Rybakina the edge coming into the encounter.

Prediction: Rybakina to win in straight sets.

