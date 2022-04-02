Miami Open 2022 final: Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction, head-to-head, preview, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (6) Casper Ruud vs (14) Carlos Alcaraz

Date: 3 April 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Final

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz preview

Casper Ruud at the 2022 Miami Open.

World No. 8 Casper Ruud and teenage prodigy Carlos Alcaraz are set to battle it out for the 2022 Miami Open title on Sunday.

Following an early exit from the Indian Wells Masters, Ruud has rebounded quite well by reaching the biggest final of his career in Miami. Six of his seven titles have come on clay, but the 23-year old has started to prove his mettle on hardcourts as well. He won his first hardcourt title in San Diego last year.

Ruud's path to the title round has been relatively straightforward. After a first-round bye, he defeated Henri Laaksonen and Alexander Bublik in straight sets. Cameron Norrie was his first top-20 opponent in the fourth round. He beat the Brit in straight sets as well.

Ruud faced his toughest challenge in the quarterfinals. Up against World No. 4 Alexander Zverev, he dropped his first set of the tournament, but eventually got the better of him in three sets. The Norwegian defeated surprise semifinalist Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-1 to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Miami Open.

After a brilliant showing at the Indian Wells Masters where Alcaraz lost to Rafael Nadal in the semifinals, he has gone a step further and reached the final in Miami.

After an opening-round bye, the teenager started his Miami Open challenge by defeating Marton Fucsovics and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in straight sets in the initial rounds. He scored his second win over World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

In what was possibly the match of the tournament, Alcaraz edged out Miomir Kecmanovic in a three-set thriller to make the last four. Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz put up a fight in the semifinals, but the Spaniard won in two tight sets to advance to the championship round.

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Ruud 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their solitary encounter at the 2021 Andalucia Open in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz odds

Alcaraz is the oddsmaker's favorite to win the title, so the underdog Ruud is set to fetch more rewards for those who bet on him. Moneyline odds for the Norwegian stand at +210, while it's -260 for the teenager.

When it comes to handicap bets, Alcaraz and Ruud's odds stand at -3.5 and +3.5 respectively. In the total number of games, over and under odds for more or less than 22.5 games is -105 and -125 respectively.

All odds are sourced from Caesars Sportsbook.

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Miami Open.

Both players have displayed tremendous athletic ability and gamesmanship to reach the finals in Miami. Ruud has more experience among the two as he competes in his tenth final. Despite his young age, Alcaraz conducts himself with the maturity of a seasoned veteran and has the mentality of one as well.

The teenager's solid baseline play makes him a threat from the back of the court. His superior athletic ability translates to excellent court coverage as well. Alcaraz knows when to switch up tactics as well. He sensed that Hurkacz was a bit too slow in his court coverage well during their semifinal clash, so he frequently deployed drop shots to bring him to the net.

Ruud has the edge in this match-up when it comes to their serve. The World No. 8 has been serving quite well in this tournament so far, winning 85% of his first serve points on an average across his five matches. A similar serving performance in the final will give him the upper hand.

While Alcaraz failed to make many inroads on Hurkacz's serve, he outplayed him in other aspects of the game. Ruud simply cannot rely on his serve and will need to ensure his ground game is strong enough as well to go toe-to-toe with the Spaniard.

When everything else fails, Alcaraz's fighting spirit has often pushed him across the finish line. It's set to be a fierce contest between the two young players, but the Spaniard should be able to fend off his opponent in what's set to be a close encounter in the final.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan