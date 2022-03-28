Miami Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Jannik Sinner vs (WC) Nick Kyrgios

Date: 29 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Jannik Sinner vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Australian Open

World No. 11 Jannik Sinner will take on Australian Open doubles champion Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the Miami Open on Tuesday.

Sinner has been pushed to the limits in Miami so far. After a first-round bye, he took on Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round. After splitting the first two sets, the decider went to a tie-break. The Italian saved three match points en route to a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(8) win.

Sinner staged another escape act in the third round. Pablo Carreno Busta had a match point in the second set, but the 20-year old held his nerve to force a third set. In the deciding set, the Italian saved four more match points, ultimately winning 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Miami Open.

Nick Kyrgios has been playing extremely well of late. He has backed up his quarter-final run at Indian Wells with impressive victories in Miami.

Kyrgios was tested a fair bit by Adrian Mannarino in the first round, but the Aussie edged past his opponent 7-6(3), 6-3. Up against World No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the second round, Kyrgios hammered the Russian 6-3, 6-0 to score his second win over a top-10 player this season.

Kyrgios was at his best against former World No. 9 Fabio Fognini, winning their third-round encounter 6-2, 6-4. He didn't face a single break point throughout the match.

Jannik Sinner vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Kyrgios and Sinner were set to face off in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters last week, but the Italian withdrew prior to the start of the match. The walkover doesn't count as a win in Kyrgios' favor, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Sinner at the 2022 Australian Open

Based on their form in Miami so far, Kyrgios will be the favorite heading into this encounter. While Sinner has shown remarkable fortitude in crunch moments, the Aussie has gotten better with every match.

Kyrgios has previously praised Sinner and considers him one of the best young players on tour. Both players serve well, though the Australian wins hands down in that department. The Italian, however, has a better backhand and all-round game.

Sinner will need to be on guard against Kyrgios' unpredictablity. From trick shots to underam servers, the Aussie will try to disrupt his younger opponent's rhythm. Sinner has done well when his back is against the wall but it would be hard for him to stage another comeback if put on the backfoot against Kyrgios.

Prediction: Nick Kyrgios to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala