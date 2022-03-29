Miami Open 2022: Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs (9) Danielle Collins.

Date: 29 March 2022.

Tournament: Miami Open presented by Itau.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Match timing: Not before 7:00 pm EST / 11:00 pm GMT / 4:30 am IST.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins preview

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will lock horns with 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in a blockbuster quarterfinal at the Miami Open on Tuesday.

Osaka has been gradually building her form back this season after multiple breaks last year to deal with her mental health struggles. She started the season in spectacular fashion, reaching the semifinals at the Melbourne Summer Set 1.

After a couple of early exits at the Australian Open and Indian Wells, the four-time Grand Slam champion has played some confident tennis this fortnight in Miami. A happy and healthy Osaka hasn't dropped a set in three matches, with one of her victims being three-time Major winner Angelique Kerber.

She is now into her second quarterfinal in Miami and will be eager to continue her impressive run when she meets Collins.

Danielle Collins in action at the 2022 Miami Open

Collins, meanwhile, is enjoying a purple patch. Having won a couple of titles last year, the American started the season with an incredible run to the Australian Open final. Her Melbourne Park heroics helped her break into the top 10 for the first time in her career.

Currently perched at the 11th spot, the American No. 1 women's singles player has been storming through the Miami Open draw after a slow start to her campaign. She needed three sets to prevail over lower-ranked Anna Bondar in her first match of the tournament. But since then, the ninth seed has looked very sharp, swatting away Vera Zvonareva and eighth seed Ons Jabeur without breaking a sweat.

Having been a semifinalist in 2018, Collins will be keen to make her second trip to the last four when she squares off against Osaka.

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Osaka holds a flawless 2-0 head-to-head record over Collins. The Japanese blew away Collins 6-1, 6-0 in their first meeting in Beijing in 2018. Their next showdown at Indian Wells the following year was slightly more competitive, with Osaka recording a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins prediction

Naomi Osaka smiles during her fourth-round match at the 2022 Miami Open

Osaka and Collins' past two meetings took place at a time when the Japanese was at the top of her game. It was reflected in the scoreline as Osaka completely annihilated Collins on both occasions.

Three years since their last face-off, it's now Collins who is placed at the 11th spot while Osaka is way below her at 77th.

A lot has changed in the past year, which should make their upcoming clash far more interesting. Collins is a more stable and consistent player now and believes more in herself than ever before.

Her Australian Open performances validate that. The fearless American rampaged through the draw in Melbourne, felling the likes of Iga Swiatek and Elise Mertens. She likes to take the ball early by planting herself inside the baseline. The strategy has worked wonders so far as she has repeatedly managed to rob her opponents of precious time.

However, her serve might be cause for concern. She has landed only 53% and 47% of first serves in her first couple of matches in Miami. Although Collins did improve to 69% against Jabeur in her last match, Osaka will present a different challenge altogether.

The Japanese is looking very much like her old self again as she continues to put up a breathtaking show of power tennis at this tournament. She ripped 40 winners past Alison Riske in the fourth round to book her second quarter-final appearance in Miami.

Osaka has produced 15 aces in her three matches, although her first serve percentage has never gone above 60%. That could cause her problems as Collins won't hesitate to punish the second serve.

But if Osaka can improve her serving numbers and find the lines with accuracy, she stands a good chance of beating the home favorite.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.

