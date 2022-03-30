Miami Open 2022: Paula Badosa vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Paula Badosa vs (16) Jessica Pegula

Date: 30 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Paula Badosa vs Jessica Pegula preview

Paula Badosa and Jessica Pegula came through easy wins on Wednesday to book a quarterfinal showdown at the Miami Open.

Badosa needed an hour and 22 minutes to dismiss Linda Fruhvirtova in her fourth-round encounter. The 16-year-old created opportunities for herself, but the Spaniard was rock solid on the big points, often firing a big serve to erase break points.

Pegula is looking to reach just her second WTA 1000 semifinal.

Pegula had an easier outing as her opponent, Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, was forced to retire mid-match. The American had already taken the opening set 6-0.

Pegula, who has scored big wins over the likes of Sloane Stephens and Elena Rybakina this week. She will now be looking to reach just her second WTA 1000 semifinal.

Paula Badosa vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Badosa and Pegula, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Paula Badosa vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Badosa has not dropped a set this week so far.

Given her recent run of form, Badosa will enter this contest as a favorite. The Spaniard's big serve and consistent baseline game has worked well in the conditions here so far.

Jessica Pegula, for her part, has also done well to adjust to vastly different opponents. She seems to have put in some work on her second serve and has won a solid 50-60% points with it, a massive improvement from her usual average of the low 30s.

The American has played aggressively every chance she has got and will need to continue playing in the same vein against Badosa. She will have to make the best of any second serve that comes her way as her opponent has been virtually untouchable on the first serves.

Pegula could challenge Badosa on Wednesday, but if the fifth seed continues to hit her spots on serve and stay steady from the back court. she should be able to fend off the American in this one.

Prediction: Badosa to win in three sets

