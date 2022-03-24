Miami Open 2022: Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: 25 March 2022.

Tournament: Miami Open presented by Itau.

Round: Second Round (Round of 64).

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Fifth seed Paula Badosa will take on Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in the second round of the 2022 Miami Open on Friday.

Badosa won the biggest title of her career at Indian Wells last October, and followed it up with a winning start to the season with a title in the Melbourne Summer Set. A fourth-round loss at the Australian Open and early losses in Dubai and Doha did, however, have slowed down the Spaniard's progress.

The 24-year-old bounced back at Indian Wells last week, reaching the semifinals without dropping a set. She lost to Maria Sakkari in a three-set encounter. Now in Miami, Badosa will take on Bouzkova after a first-round bye. If things go her way, Badosa has a chance of becoming the World No. 1 with a title this week.

Marie Bouzkova at the 2021 French Open

Bouzkova had a somewhat sluggish start to the year but has since recovered and posted good results. After a few early losses in Australia, she put together an excellent run in Guadalajara, defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo and on her way to the final. The 23-year-old narrowly missed out on the title to Sloane Stephens in three sets.

The Czech player had to qualify for both tournaments in the sunshine double. She reached the third round in Indian Wells, beating Jessica Pegula along the way before retiring from her round-of-32 encounter against Veronika Kudermetova. She reached the second round in Miami, coming through qualifying and beating Laura Siegemund in the first round.

Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Miami is the second match between the two players, with Badosa leading the head-to-head 1-0 over Bouzkova. The Spaniard defeated Bouzkova in straight sets in Las Vegas back in 2017.

Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Paula Badosa at the 2022 Qatar Open

Given her recent results and superior rankings, Badosa will come into the match as the heavy favorite. Her counterpunching style is well-suited to American hardcourts, and she can use her consistent and powerful serve to win free points.

Badosa's weakness is her tendency to fall under pressure, giving away too much ground at the beginning of matches and sets. Bouzkova will look to make inroads early on in the match and capitalize on lapses on the Spaniard's part.

The Czech's movement and skills at the net are her biggest weapons, given her proficiency in doubles, and could pose some problems for Badosa.

The Spaniard is a stronger player, however, and she comes into the tie in good form. Unless her level falls too considerably, she should move to the next round without much of a problem.

Prediction: Badosa to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan