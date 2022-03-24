Miami Open 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Clara Burel preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: (28) Petra Kvitova vs Clara Burel

Date: 24 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Petra Kvitova vs Clara Burel preview

Petra Kvitova will open her 2022 Miami Open campaign with a second-round encounter against France's Clara Burel.

Kvitova, the 28th seed, has shown flashes of her best tennis in a few matches this year, but has had a difficult time stringing together wins. She came into the tournament off the back of a third-round exit at Indian Wells, where she beat an in-form Aliaksandra Sasnovich before losing to Maria Sakkari.

The 32-year-old made it to the second week of the tournament in 2021 and will be looking to make a strong start to her campaign this year.

Burel scored her first WTA 1000 main draw win on Wednesday.

Burel, meanwhile, ended a four-match losing streak by ousting Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech in her opening match here. The 6-3, 7-5 win over the Pole was also her first in the main draw of the WTA 1000 event.

A relative novice at this level -- she has only played three main draw matches at WTA 1000 events -- the youngster will be looking to build on her opening round win.

Petra Kvitova vs Clara Burel head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Kvitova and Burel, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Petra Kvitova vs Clara Burel prediction

Kvitova will look to dictate play using her powerful groundstrokes.

Given the gulf in the rankings and experience, Kvitova will enter this contest as a firm favorite.

The Frenchwoman plays a solid counterpunching brand of tennis, which has troubled Kvitova in the past. Burel will be prepared to send a lot of balls back and extend rallies, while also using her opponent's power against her.

The onus will be on Kvitova to remain patient in the rallies and not give away too many free points in the form of unforced errors. The southpaw's serve -- which has been hit-and-miss this season -- will also be key.

Burel is likely to throw everything at Kvitova, but 29th seed's superior power should help her book a spot into the third round.

Prediction: Kvitova to win in straight sets

