Miami Open 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (28) Petra Kvitova vs Lauren Davis

Date: 27 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Lauren Davis preview

Petra Kvitova will take on American qualifier Lauren Davis in a third-round encounter at the 2022 Miami Open on Sunday.

Kvitova overcame a second-set stumble against Clara Burel in her last match before prevailing 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. The Czech was in cruise control before she started to rush things midway through the second set. A break of serve handed Burel the momentum, and she turned the tide in her favor.

Kvitova steadied the ship in the third set, but will be looking for a more consistent showing going forward. With the exits of Garbine Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko, her section of the draw is now wide open and the 28th seed will be sensing an opportunity to stage a deep run.

Davis has already won four matches this week

Davis, for her part, has already played a lot of tennis in Miami this week. Having come through the qualification rounds, the American beat Yue Yuan and Storm Sander to book her spot in the third round.

The World No. 94 made a strong start to the 2022 season by reaching the quarterfinals in Adelaide but tapered away after that. Needless to say, her results in Miami would have done her confidence a ton of good.

Petra Kvitova vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

Kvitova leads Davis in their head-to-head by a slender 1-0 margin. The Czech beat her opponent 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals of the 2016 Luxembourg open.

Petra Kvitova vs Lauren Davis prediction

Kvitova turned in a patchy performance in her first match

Kvitova's season has been marred by a recurring wrist injury and inconsistent form. In the match against Burel, the former Wimbledon champion showcased her incredible ability mixed in with extended periods of poor shotmaking.

Against a dogged opponent like Lauren Davis, who is rock solid in all departments and does not give her opponents anything for free, the Czech will need to turn in a more consistent performance.

The humidity in Miami could also come into play as Kvtiova is not comfortable playing in such conditions. She will need to serve well and keep the points short as Davis will have a distinct edge in the longer rallies.

The American also possesses a few weapons of her own, especially off the backhand, and is more than capable of making Kvitova pay for any slip-ups. But if the Czech can maintain a steady level, she should be able to come through in the end.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala