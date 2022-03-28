Miami Open 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (28) Petra Kvitova vs (21) Veronika Kudermetova

Date: 28 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

The fourth round of the 2022 Miami Open will see Petra Kvitova take on Veronika Kudermetova for a place in the quarterfinals.

Kvitova, a two-time quarterfinalist in Miami, came through a 7-5, 6-1 win over Lauren Davis in her last match. The southpaw fought off some aggressive returns from her American opponent— and a few untimely doubles faults—to close out a tight opening set. She put up a much more confident display in the second set to close out a comfortable win.

Against an in-form Kudermetova, though, Kvitova faces a tough test to reach her third Miami Open quarterfinal.

Kudermetova has two WTA finals under her belt this season

Kudermetova came through a 6-1, 7-5 win over Shelby Rogers in her third-round match. The 24-year-old started the match on solid footing, but needed to raise her level as Rogers fought back after losing a one-sided opening set.

Kudermetova's serve, which has been firing all week, helped her keep Rogers at bay and she was eventually able to serve out the match in straight sets. The Russian has played great tennis of late, having already reached two WTA finals this season and will now be eyeing her first Miami Open quarterfinal.

Petra Kvitova vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Kvitova leads Kudermetova 2-0 in their current head-to-head. The Czech beat her opponent twice last year, including once on the hardcourts of Cincinnati.

Petra Kvitova vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Kvitova has done well at Miami in recent years

Kvitova does not particularly enjoy the humid conditions in Miami. But her performances here have improved over the years; she has reached the second week every year since 2018.

The Czech has been strong on return all week, having broken her opponents 11 times in her first two matches. But she will need to be at her best to make any dent in Kudermetova's service games; the Russian has dropped her serve only once throughout the week.

Kvitova's serve has been a little hit-and-miss, but playing in the night session could come to her aide on Monday. The courts in Miami play a lot faster after the sun goes down and that should help Kvitova, who likes to take the ball early. She will look to put the 21st seed under pressure by going after her groundstrokes.

Kudermetova is unlikely to go down without a fight, but if the Czech can stay solid on serve—and target the Russian's forehand—she should be able to continue her dominance in the rivalry.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win two tight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala