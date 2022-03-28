Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 8

Day 8 of the 2022 Miami Open will see some of the biggest names in action.

Daniil Medvedev will continue his quest to regain the World No. 1 ranking against Pedro Martinez. Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will take on home favorite Alison Riske.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion and newly crowned World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is set for an exciting fourth-round showdown against Coco Gauff. Rising teen star Carlos Alcaraz is up against 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, along with top-10 players Paula Badosa, Danielle Collins and Stefanos Tsitsipas, are also in the mix.

Here's a look at the schedule for another exciting day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 8 at the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: Daniil Medvedev vs Pedro Martinez

followed by: Naomi Osaka vs Alison Riske

followed by: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Not before 7 pm local time: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur

Not before 9 pm local time: Paula Badosa vs Linda Fruhvirtova

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Ons Jabeur vs Danielle Collins

followed by: Hubert Hurkacz vs Aslan Karatsev

followed by: Carlos Alcaraz vs Marin Cilic

followed by: Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul

Not before 7 pm local time: Petra Kvitova vs Veronika Kudermetova

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11 am local time: Lucia Bronzetti vs Daria Saville

followed by: Lloyd Harris vs Yoshihito Nishioka

followed by: Belinda Bencic vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

followed by: Sebastian Korda vs Miomir Kecmanovic

followed by: Jessia Pegula vs Anhelina Kalinina

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Stadium, where the first match will start at 12 noon.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Stadium) Start time (Remaining courts) USA March 28, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT Canada March 28, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT UK March 28, 2022 4:00 pm GMT 3:00 pm GMT India March 28, 2022 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

