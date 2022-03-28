Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 8

Day 8 of the 2022 Miami Open will see some of the biggest names in action.
Daniil Medvedev will continue his quest to regain the World No. 1 ranking against Pedro Martinez. Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will take on home favorite Alison Riske.
The 2020 Roland Garros champion and newly crowned World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is set for an exciting fourth-round showdown against Coco Gauff. Rising teen star Carlos Alcaraz is up against 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, along with top-10 players Paula Badosa, Danielle Collins and Stefanos Tsitsipas, are also in the mix.
Here's a look at the schedule for another exciting day at the Miami Open:
Schedule for Day 8 at the Miami Open
Stadium
Starting at 12 noon local time: Daniil Medvedev vs Pedro Martinez
followed by: Naomi Osaka vs Alison Riske
followed by: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff
Not before 7 pm local time: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur
Not before 9 pm local time: Paula Badosa vs Linda Fruhvirtova
Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: Ons Jabeur vs Danielle Collins
followed by: Hubert Hurkacz vs Aslan Karatsev
followed by: Carlos Alcaraz vs Marin Cilic
followed by: Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul
Not before 7 pm local time: Petra Kvitova vs Veronika Kudermetova
Butch Buchholz
Starting at 11 am local time: Lucia Bronzetti vs Daria Saville
followed by: Lloyd Harris vs Yoshihito Nishioka
followed by: Belinda Bencic vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
followed by: Sebastian Korda vs Miomir Kecmanovic
followed by: Jessia Pegula vs Anhelina Kalinina
Where to watch Miami Open 2022
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.
UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.
India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.
Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.
Miami Open 2022 - Match timings
The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Stadium, where the first match will start at 12 noon.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows: