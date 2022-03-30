Miami Open 2022 scores, winner and recap: Naomi Osaka cruises into semifinals with win over Danielle Collins 

Naomi Osaka's dream run in Miami continued as she booked her place in the semifinals of the competition on Tuesday. The Japanese routed Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins to reach the last four of the WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career.

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins score

Naomi Osaka beat Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-1.

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins winner

Osaka beat Collins in straight sets on Tuesday. She will square off against 22nd seed Belinda Bencic in the semifinals. The Olympic gold medalist scored a comfortable win over Daria Saville in her quarter-final encounter.

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins match recap

Osaka was just too good for Collins

The match started with both players holding serve for the first four games. Osaka stepped up her level after that, breaking Collins' serve in the fifth game. She broke Collins again to take a 5-2 lead and held serve to clinch the opening set.

Both players held their serve in the first couple of games of the second set before Osaka broke Collins with a fine backhand lob. To her credit, the World No. 11 stayed true to her game and was aggressive with her shot selection. But this was Osaka's day. The Japanese rattled off four games in a row to seal the match.

The former World No. 1 was dominant from the very first game, particularly on serve. She served 13 aces and won 21 out of 24 points on her first serve.

Collins, who has played extremely well in her last few matches, could not find her rhythm on Tuesday. She served seven double faults and had a lowly 38% first serve percentage.

Osaka will now set her sights on her semi-final encounter with Bencic. The Swiss has won four out of the five matches between the two but their last meeting was way back at the 2019 US Open, a match Bencic won in straight sets.

The Olympic Champion is yet to drop a set in the tournament but given the way Osaka is playing at the moment, it would be hard to bet against her.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala