Miami Open 2022: Shelby Rogers vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Shelby Rogers vs (21) Veronika Kudermetova

Date: 27 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Shelby Rogers vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Shelby Rogers takes on Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the third round of the 2022 Miami Open on Sunday.

Rogers' season has been far from spectacular. The American started 2022 with a quarterfinal finish in Adelaide International 1, but has failed to reach that stage in any other tournament since.

The 29-year-old has been in brilliant form in Miami, though. She moved into the third round after back-to-back upsets against Amanda Anisimova and 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Veronika Kudermetova at the 2021 Ostrava Open

Kudermetova, meanwhile, is currently in the best form of her life, ranked at a career-high World No. 23. The Russian has already reached two finals in 2022, in Melbourne and Dubai. She has come to Miami after a solid quarterfinal run at Indian Wells, where she defeated Naomi Osaka in the second round.

The 24-year-old is also far fresher than Rogers. The Russian had a first-round bye while her second-round opponent, Dalma Galfi, retired a little after 30 minutes into their match, trailing 1-5.

Shelby Rogers vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Rogers leads the head-to-head over Kudermetova 1-0. Rogers defeated the Russian in straight sets in Adelaide last year.

Shelby Rogers vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Rogers at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

Based on form and ranking, Kudermetova comes into the match as the heavy favorite. The Russian has been putting up some excellent results on tour lately. Her aggressive playing style and solid serve, coupled with her ability to add variety to her game, makes her a huge threat on hardcourt.

Rogers herself is in some good momentum after picking up two high-profile wins in Miami. Much like her opponent, the American has an attacking style of play but moves to the net to finish points early.

However, she has struggled in her last few events and it thus looks too difficult for her to pick up another big win. Kudermetova's consistency is unlikely to allow Rogers any breathing space.

Prediction: Veronika Kudermetova to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee